'He Is Fully Ready For World Cup': Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma Hails His Brilliant Form During Vijay Hazare Trophy; VIDEO

India's star player Virat Kohli made a sensational return to domestic cricket, representing Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Andhra Pradesh and scoring a commanding century. His innings played a pivotal role in securing Delhi’s victory, reaffirming his dominance with the bat.

Speaking about Kohli’s performance, his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma praised the star batter: “He is in brilliant form. He batted very well and ensured Delhi’s victory. He played domestic cricket after a long time, but still performed exceptionally well. He is the most consistent player in the Indian team and is fully ready for the World Cup.”

Kohli’s century not only showcased his class but also provided a timely boost ahead of major international fixtures. Fans and experts alike noted that his return to domestic cricket after a significant gap demonstrated his ability to adapt and maintain peak performance.

This innings is expected to strengthen Kohli’s momentum leading into the upcoming World Cup, with expectations high for the former Indian captain to continue delivering match-winning performances for the national team.

Delhi’s victory over Andhra Pradesh, powered by Kohli’s stellar century, once again highlighted why he is considered one of the most consistent and dependable batsmen in Indian cricket history.

Did Virat Kohli Ignore Physically Challenged Fan At Mumbai Airport? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma have found themselves at the centre of online criticism after a video from their recent arrival in Mumbai went viral on social media. The clip, widely circulated across platforms, shows the celebrity couple arriving at the Mumbai airport following their visit to spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram.

In the video, Kohli and Sharma are seen walking briskly through the airport terminal towards their waiting car amid tight security. As they make their way out, a young fan, identified by several social media users as physically challenged, is seen approaching Kohli and seemingly requesting a photograph. However, the Indian cricketer is captured continuing towards his vehicle without stopping, interacting, or acknowledging the boy.

The moment has sparked disappointment and criticism among sections of fans and netizens, many of whom described Kohli’s behaviour as “rude” and “insensitive.” Several users expressed that, given Kohli’s stature and influence, a brief acknowledgement or gesture could have meant a great deal to the young admirer. The clip has since reignited conversations online about celebrities’ responsibilities in public spaces and how such moments are perceived by fans.

At the same time, some supporters of the couple have urged restraint, pointing out that celebrities are often under immense pressure, security constraints, and time limitations at airports. They argued that brief video clips do not always capture the full context of a situation and cautioned against drawing conclusions based solely on a few seconds of footage.

As the debate continues online, the incident highlights the intense scrutiny public figures face in everyday interactions and how quickly moments from public appearances can escalate into widespread discussions on social media.