 IPL 2025: 2-Year Ban On Overseas Players Pulling Out Of Tournament After Being Picked In Auction
IPL 2025: 2-Year Ban On Overseas Players Pulling Out Of Tournament After Being Picked In Auction

The franchises have been asked to submit their list of retained players by October 31st.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to impose a two-year ban on overseas players pulling out of the tournament after being picked during the IPL auction. According to ESPN Cricinfo, the franchises asked IPL to put out a strong word as foreign players have withdrew from the tournament in the past after being picked in the auction unless it's due to a legitimate reason.

The Indian cricket board has also made it mandatory for the overseas players to participate in mega auctions to prevent any undue advantage of earning big bucks during mini auctions as franchises tend to splurge enormous amounts to plug any potential holes in their squad. This was evident during the IPL 2024 auction as the Kolkata Knight Riders acquired Starc for ₹24.75 crore and the SunRisers Hyderabad bought Pat Cummins for ₹20.50 crore.

The document states, "Any overseas player will have to register for the big auction. In case the player does not register then he will have to miss the subsequent small auction. Only exception will be in case of an injury/medical condition which will have to be confirmed by the [player's] home board before the big auction."

The franchises have been asked to submit their list of retained players by October 31st.

