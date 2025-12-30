Year-Ender 2025: Unforgettable Team India Cricketing Moments; A Year Of Triumphs & Breakthroughs

Image: ICC/X

The year 2025 will be remembered as one of the most remarkable chapters in Indian cricket history. From heroic chases and historic trophies to breakthrough victories and rising stars, the men’s and women’s teams produced moments that captured the hearts of fans across the nation.

Here are the five standout Indian cricket moments from 2025 that fans will never forget.

1. India Women’s U19 Team Defends World Cup Crown

India’s Women’s Under-19 team began the year with a spectacular display of dominance at the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup in Malaysia. Led by young skipper Nikita Prasad, the team won all their group and Super Six matches, including a commanding nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the final while chasing a modest 83. Star all-rounder Gongadi Trisha was named Player of the Tournament after amassing 309 runs and taking seven wickets, showcasing India’s exciting upcoming talent in women’s cricket.

2. Triple Triumph over Pakistan at Asia Cup

One of the most dramatic moments in Indian cricket in 2025 came during the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Competing in the T20 format, India not only retained the title but also defeated arch-rivals Pakistan three times, an exceptional feat rarely seen in major tournaments. In the final in Dubai on September 28, India chased down 147 with five wickets and only two balls to spare, sealing back-to-back Asia Cup championships and further enhancing the nation’s cricketing pride.

3. Historic Test Series Fight Under Shubman Gill

With legends such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring, 2025 marked a changing of the guard. Shubman Gill was appointed captain for India’s five-match Test series in England, a challenging assignment. England led the series 2–1 heading into the final Test at The Oval, with India needing a strong finish. After posting competitive totals in both innings, India’s bowlers, spearheaded by Mohammed Siraj’s five-wicket haul, orchestrated a thrilling comeback to bowl England out and secure a narrow six-run victory which helped India draw the series 2–2.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

4. India Wins Third ICC Champions Trophy Title

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai was a showcase of India’s one-day mastery. Dominating Group A with wins over Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand, India reached the final against New Zealand. In a compelling chase of 251 runs, veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli anchored the innings, with Sharma’s 76 proving decisive. India completed a four-wicket victory with an over to spare, becoming only the second team to win the Champions Trophy undefeated and lifting their third title in the tournament’s history.

5. India Women’s Team Wins Maiden ODI World Cup

The crowning achievement of the year came on home soil at the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. Hosted across major Indian venues, the tournament saw the team reach the finals after a stunning chase against Australia in the semifinals, a performance praised widely by fans and critics alike. In the title match at DY Patil Stadium, India posted a strong 298/7, and Deepti Sharma sealed the victory with a devastating five-wicket haul, securing India’s first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup title.

A Year to Remember

Across formats and age groups, Indian cricket in 2025 delivered unforgettable highs. From emerging talents asserting themselves on the world stage to veteran leaders guiding historic victories, the year reaffirmed India’s stature as a global cricket powerhouse and gave fans memories that will last a lifetime.