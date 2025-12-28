Year-Ender 2025: From Handshake Snubs To Trophy Drama; Check Out Top Moments Of India vs Pakistan Controversies

Image: X

Whenever India and Pakistan meet on a cricket field, the rivalry carries extra weight and in 2025, it delivered not only gripping matches but also a series of high-voltage controversies. From the Asia Cup to the Champions Trophy, emotions ran high, traditions were shaken, and several incidents sparked debate far beyond the boundary ropes.

Here’s a look at the major flashpoints that defined the India–Pakistan cricketing narrative this year.

Asia Cup handshake row

In an unprecedented moment in cricket history, the captains of India and Pakistan did not shake hands before or after their Asia Cup match. The gesture or lack of it came in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack and soon spread across other levels, including the women’s and U-19 teams. The issue escalated further during the Asia Cup final, when India refused to receive the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, prompting the ACC chief to walk off with it, a moment widely criticized across social platforms.

Champions Trophy venue standoff

The long-running dispute over the Champions Trophy venue turned into one of the year’s biggest administrative battles. India refused to travel to Pakistan, while the PCB refused to shift the tournament. Eventually, the ICC stepped in and introduced a hybrid model, allowing India to play all of its fixtures in the UAE, while Pakistan retained host status for the rest.

Women’s World Cup toss controversy

Drama unfolded during the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 when Pakistan captain Fatima Sana called “tails,” yet the coin landed on “heads.” Despite the obvious outcome, the match referee awarded the toss to Pakistan, and Sana did not challenge the decision, triggering confusion and criticism over officiating standards at the global level.

Abhishek Sharma vs Haris Rauf clash

Tensions boiled over during the Asia Cup when Abhishek Sharma and Haris Rauf became embroiled in a heated confrontation. The dispute followed a short-pitched delivery from Rauf and an exchange of words, forcing umpires to intervene before matters escalated further. The moment underlined how fine the line can be between competitive fire and confrontation.

U-19 Asia Cup trophy moment

The rivalry trickled down to junior cricket as well. In the Under-19 Asia Cup, captains Ayush Mhatre (India) and Farhan Yusuf (Pakistan) avoided eye contact and did not shake hands. The frosty scene fueled debate over whether the animosity seen at senior level is shaping attitudes among rising players and whether the trend may continue.

A rivalry that goes beyond cricket

From symbolic gestures to full-blown disputes, 2025 showed once again that India–Pakistan contests are never just games. They are cultural events, political flashpoints, and emotional spectacles, often overshadowing the sport itself.

As cricket moves forward, administrators and players alike face an ongoing challenge: preserving fierce competition while preventing controversy from becoming the main headline.