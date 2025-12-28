Who Is Jerrssis Wadia? India-Born Australian Slams 6,6,6,4 In BBL 2025; Video

Adelaide Strikers unearthed a new superstar in Jerssis Wadia in the their ongoing Big Bash League campaign. Signed as a local player replacement for Alex Carey, Wadia smashed a stunning 34 off 16 balls in just his second game on Saturday in Brisbane. Strikers lost the game in the final over, but got close only after Wadia's stunning cameo.

The 24-year-old is a bowling all rounder who plays for local team Tea Tree Gully in Premier Cricket. The left-arm spinner just bowled one over with the ball in hand, but it was with the bat he did the most damage. Wadia unleased carnage of Jack Wildermuth with Strikers needing 60 to win in the last 6 overs. Wadia struck a hat-trick of sixes and also struck one boundary to pick up 24. He could not see through the chase, but it was cameo that kept the Strikers in the hunt.

Wadia was born in India and played for age group cricket for Baroda before moving to Australia. The left-hander was part of the Strikers academy and made the move to the senior team with Alex Carey's involvement with the Australian team in the Ashes.

After the game, Wadia also met up with Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi, who featured in the opposite team. The 24-year-old clicked a picture with the Pak spearhead and shared the picture on his social media accounts.

Wadia is the third player of Indian origin to play in the Big Bash League. Nikhil Chaudhary made a name for himself in Australian cricket circles after moving to the country and features for the Hobart Hurricanes. Former India U19 captain Unmukt Chand also featured for Melbourne Renegades having switched his allegiance to the United States.