 Who Is Jerrssis Wadia? India-Born Australian Slams 6,6,6,4 In BBL 2025; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWho Is Jerrssis Wadia? India-Born Australian Slams 6,6,6,4 In BBL 2025; Video

Who Is Jerrssis Wadia? India-Born Australian Slams 6,6,6,4 In BBL 2025; Video

Adelaide Strikers' Jerrssis Wadia made his mark in just his second Big Bash League game on Saturday. The 24-year-old was signed as a local replacement player by the BBL franchise. He smashed 34 off 16 balls at The Gabba, including smashing 3 sixes and a boundary in a single over. Wadia was born in India before moving to Australia as a teenager.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 03:24 PM IST
article-image

Adelaide Strikers unearthed a new superstar in Jerssis Wadia in the their ongoing Big Bash League campaign. Signed as a local player replacement for Alex Carey, Wadia smashed a stunning 34 off 16 balls in just his second game on Saturday in Brisbane. Strikers lost the game in the final over, but got close only after Wadia's stunning cameo.

The 24-year-old is a bowling all rounder who plays for local team Tea Tree Gully in Premier Cricket. The left-arm spinner just bowled one over with the ball in hand, but it was with the bat he did the most damage. Wadia unleased carnage of Jack Wildermuth with Strikers needing 60 to win in the last 6 overs. Wadia struck a hat-trick of sixes and also struck one boundary to pick up 24. He could not see through the chase, but it was cameo that kept the Strikers in the hunt.

Wadia was born in India and played for age group cricket for Baroda before moving to Australia. The left-hander was part of the Strikers academy and made the move to the senior team with Alex Carey's involvement with the Australian team in the Ashes.

Read Also
Ashes 2025: Aakash Chopra Claims Double Standards After Pace Dominates Boxing Day Test With No Spin...
article-image

After the game, Wadia also met up with Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi, who featured in the opposite team. The 24-year-old clicked a picture with the Pak spearhead and shared the picture on his social media accounts.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Election 2026: Samajwadi Party Releases 2nd List Of 9 Candidates
BMC Election 2026: Samajwadi Party Releases 2nd List Of 9 Candidates
Who Is Jerrssis Wadia? India-Born Australian Slams 6,6,6,4 In BBL 2025; Video
Who Is Jerrssis Wadia? India-Born Australian Slams 6,6,6,4 In BBL 2025; Video
Foreign Investors Pull Out At Record Pace, Here’s What Triggered ₹1.6 Lakh Crore Exit From Indian Stocks?
Foreign Investors Pull Out At Record Pace, Here’s What Triggered ₹1.6 Lakh Crore Exit From Indian Stocks?
IMF Approves $1.29 Billion For Pakistan Despite Flagging Systemic Corruption
IMF Approves $1.29 Billion For Pakistan Despite Flagging Systemic Corruption

Wadia is the third player of Indian origin to play in the Big Bash League. Nikhil Chaudhary made a name for himself in Australian cricket circles after moving to the country and features for the Hobart Hurricanes. Former India U19 captain Unmukt Chand also featured for Melbourne Renegades having switched his allegiance to the United States.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Jerrssis Wadia? India-Born Australian Slams 6,6,6,4 In BBL 2025; Video

Who Is Jerrssis Wadia? India-Born Australian Slams 6,6,6,4 In BBL 2025; Video

Former Fast Bowler Brett Lee Inducted Into Australian Cricket Hall Of Fame

Former Fast Bowler Brett Lee Inducted Into Australian Cricket Hall Of Fame

Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios: Everything You Need To Know About 'Battle Of The Sexes' Clash In...

Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios: Everything You Need To Know About 'Battle Of The Sexes' Clash In...

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Witness Action-Packed Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Witness Action-Packed Matches

Pakistani Kabaddi Player Banned Indefinitely For Representing Indian Team In Private Tournament

Pakistani Kabaddi Player Banned Indefinitely For Representing Indian Team In Private Tournament