 Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios: Everything You Need To Know About 'Battle Of The Sexes' Clash In Dubai
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face Nick Kyrgios in the “Battle of the Sexes” clash, an exhibition reviving the Billie Jean King–Bobby Riggs concept. Sabalenka, a four-time major winner, welcomes the challenge, while the mercurial Kyrgios brings star appeal despite injuries. The matchup has sparked debate over its meaning and competitive value within the tennis community worldwide.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
Tennis fans are buzzing as world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka prepares to take on Australian star Nick Kyrgios in a high-profile exhibition match dubbed the “Battle of the Sexes” in Dubai on December 28, 2025. The unusual one-on-one showdown revives the concept first made famous by Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs in 1973, though its purpose and impact have stirred debate across the sport.

The 27-year-old Sabalenka, a four-time Grand Slam champion and the current WTA world No. 1, has embraced the challenge and promised an intense battle against Kyrgios, known for his unpredictability and flair on court. Kyrgios, a former world No. 13 and Wimbledon finalist, brings his own star power to the event despite a recent injury-plagued season that’s limited his official match play.

Although billed as entertainment and a celebration of tennis, the event has drawn mixed reactions. Some fans and commentators see it as a fun spectacle that could draw broader attention to the sport, while others argue it risks trivialising the historic significance of the original 1973 contest and undermining the progress of women’s tennis.

To balance competition, organisers have introduced modified rules for the match: each player will be allowed only one serve per point, and Sabalenka’s half of the court will be reduced in size by nine per cent. In addition, a 10-point deciding tiebreak will be used if the players split sets.

The exhibition is set to take place at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena and will be available to watch in India via live streaming on Sony LIV.

Whether viewed as a celebration of tennis or a controversial spectacle, the Sabalenka–Kyrgios “Battle of the Sexes” has certainly captured worldwide attention and could set the tone for the upcoming 2026 season.

'It's Just Not Fair...': Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Makes Huge Statement On Trans Athletes Competing In Women's Sports; Video

World No. 1 women’s singles tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has weighed in on the ongoing global debate surrounding the participation of transgender athletes in women’s sports. Speaking during an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Sabalenka addressed the complexity and sensitivity of the issue while expressing her personal perspective as an elite athlete.

Sabalenka acknowledged the difficulty of the topic, calling it “a tricky question,” and clarified that she holds no ill will toward transgender individuals. However, she voiced concerns about what she believes could be an inherent competitive imbalance when biologically male athletes compete in women’s categories. According to her, such differences may impact fairness for women who have spent their entire careers training within the physical limits of female sport.

“I have nothing to do against them,” Sabalenka said during the interview. “But I feel like they still got huge advantage over the woman and I think it's just not fair to a woman to basically face like the biological man.” She added that women work their whole lives to reach their peak, and having to compete against athletes she views as “biologically much stronger” creates an uneven playing field. “So for me, I don't agree with this kind of stuff in sports,” she said.

Sabalenka’s remarks contribute to a broader international discussion that has involved athletes, governing bodies, scientists, and advocacy groups on all sides of the debate. While her comments reflect one viewpoint within the sporting community, the issue remains complex and continues to evolve as federations around the world review and refine policies aimed at balancing fairness, inclusion, and competitive integrity.

As one of the most influential voices in women’s tennis today, Sabalenka’s stance is likely to spark fresh conversation within the sport. The dialogue around transgender participation in athletics remains ongoing, with many stakeholders emphasizing the need for thoughtful, science-based, and respectful solutions moving forward.

