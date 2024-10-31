 IPL 2025: Heinrich Klaasen Pips Virat Kohli To Become Costliest Retained Player, Rinku Singh Gets ₹12.45 Cr Appraisal
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2025: Heinrich Klaasen Pips Virat Kohli To Become Costliest Retained Player, Rinku Singh Gets ₹12.45 Cr Appraisal

IPL 2025: Heinrich Klaasen Pips Virat Kohli To Become Costliest Retained Player, Rinku Singh Gets ₹12.45 Cr Appraisal

Heinrich Klaasen was instrumental in helping the SunRisers Hyderabad reach IPL 2024 final.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Heinrich Klaasen and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

South African and SunRisers Hyderabad's bona fide six-hitter Heinrich Klaasen has become the costliest retained player as the ten franchises announced their retention list on October 31, 2024. The right-handed batter has even pipped Virat Kohli as Klaasen became one of the five retained players ahead of the mega auction, gaining ₹23 crore.

Read Also
‘Police Ko Koi Khareed Nahin Sakta’: Fans Troll RCB For Releasing ‘DSP’ Mohammed Siraj Ahead...
article-image

While Kohli is undoubtedly an established mega star when it comes to the IPL and draws fans for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Klaasen has risen to be an equally reliable match-winner. The keeper-batter finished IPL 2024 with 479 runs in 16 matches at 39.92 alongside a strike rate of 171.07.

Kohli, meanwhile, has been retained by the Bengaluru-based franchise for ₹21 crore. The former RCB skipper earned the Orange Cap in IPL 2024, aggregating 741 runs in 15 games, averaging 61.75 and striking at 154.70.

Rinku Singh retained for a massive amount of ₹13 crore:

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: 40-Year-Old Man Killed, Wife Injured In Cooking Gas Cylinder Explosion In Kanpur's Gandhi Nagar; VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh: 40-Year-Old Man Killed, Wife Injured In Cooking Gas Cylinder Explosion In Kanpur's Gandhi Nagar; VIDEO
Delhi Directorate of Education Directs Schools To Carry Out Safety, Security Guidelines For Students
Delhi Directorate of Education Directs Schools To Carry Out Safety, Security Guidelines For Students
Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Announce Pregnancy After 2 Months Of Marriage
Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Announce Pregnancy After 2 Months Of Marriage
Study Shows Covid-19 Led To A Decline In Outdoor Activities
Study Shows Covid-19 Led To A Decline In Outdoor Activities

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have given Rinku Singh a significant upgrade, increasing his salary from ₹55 lakhs to ₹13 crore ahead of the 2025 edition. Rinku has been a fringe player with the Knight Riders for a few years and grabbed spotlight during the victory over the Gujarat Titans last year.

Needing 29 to win off the six deliveries, the left-hander carted left-arm seamer Yash Dayal for five sixes in the final over to stun the Titans. He finished the 2023 edition with over 450 runs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2025 Retentions Live: MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli Retained By CSK & RCB; No Rishabh Pant For Delhi...

IPL 2025 Retentions Live: MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli Retained By CSK & RCB; No Rishabh Pant For Delhi...

IPL 2025: Remaining Purse Of All 10 Franchises Ahead Of Mega Auction

IPL 2025: Remaining Purse Of All 10 Franchises Ahead Of Mega Auction

‘Police Ko Koi Khareed Nahin Sakta’: Fans Troll RCB For Releasing ‘DSP’ Mohammed Siraj Ahead...

‘Police Ko Koi Khareed Nahin Sakta’: Fans Troll RCB For Releasing ‘DSP’ Mohammed Siraj Ahead...

Mumbai Test, Preview: Team India Aim To Redeem Reputation Against NZ At Wankhede

Mumbai Test, Preview: Team India Aim To Redeem Reputation Against NZ At Wankhede

IPL 2025 Retention: How Much Money Does Delhi Capitals Have For Mega Auction After Releasing Rishabh...

IPL 2025 Retention: How Much Money Does Delhi Capitals Have For Mega Auction After Releasing Rishabh...