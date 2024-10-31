IPL 2025 Retentions Live: Who Will Be Retained And Who Will Go Into Mega Auction?

The captains ahead of IPL 2024 final. | (Credits: Twitter)

With yet another IPL season on the horizon, the retentions' list ahead of the mega auction is set to be unveiled on October 31, Thursday. Delhi Capitals' keeper-batter Rishabh Pant is expected to be one of the biggest non-retentions ahead of the auction as the franchise expects to have Shreyas Iyer back as the captain. Despite the latter becoming the trophy-winning captain last year, the Kolkata Knight Riders are unlikely to stick with him.

KL Rahul is expected to be yet another player unlikely to be retained by the Lucknow Super Giants after a fallout with the owner following the match against the SunRisers Hyderabad. The likes of MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings), Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) and Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) are likely to be retained by their respective franchises.

