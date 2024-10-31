Video: Mumbai Indians' Stars Sign Contracts To Be Retained Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, |

Mumbai Indians' stars Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Tilak Varma were seen signing their contracts as the IPL 2025 retentions were announced on October 31, Thursday. In a video uploaded by the franchise's official handles on social media, the five players retained were seen all smiling and signing their contracts.

The likes of Rohit, Bumrah, Suryakumar, and Hardik have been the heart and soul of the franchise for quite a few years. All four star cricketers have also been instrumental in Mumbai Indians' title victories in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Meanwhile, below is the video of the Mumbai Indians stars signing the contract:

"Everything I've achieved in my life has been part of Mumbai Indians" - Hardik Pandya

With Pandya set to get another opportunity to lead the Mumbai Indians despite a horror run in the 2024 edition, the all-rounder recalled his journey with the franchise and is looking forward to enjoying with them again. He stated:

"It's been fantastic. I think I have received a lot of love back. It means the world to me, reason being, as I've always mentioned, my journey started here. Everything I've achieved in my life has been part of Mumbai Indians. Playing again, every year is a special year, and this year is going to be an even more special year. We remember as a group 2013, 2015, 2017, '19 and '20. I think all of our fans know what happened on those years and we are going to come back in 2025 even stronger than that. You lose and win on the ground."