Viral Video: SRH Captain Pat Cummins Refuses To Appeal For 'Obstructing The Field' Against Ravindra Jadeja In IPL 2024 Clash vs CSK

Pat Cummins withdrew obstruction of field appeal against Ravindra Jadeja. | (Credits: Screengrab)

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins could have appealed for 'Obstructing the field' but chose not to against Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the IPL 2024 clash on Friday. In the process, the 30-year-old speedster earned the respect of the netizens for upholding the spirit of the game, while a few fans believed it was a tactical call from him.

Ex-Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif notably questioned him whether the Aussie speedster would do the same against Virat Kohli in a T20 World Cup fixture.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of the innings bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he delivered a yorker to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. While Jadeja managed to dig it out successfully, Kumar took a shy at the stumps as the ball went straight to him. However, the ball hit the left-handed batter's back as he tried to return to the crease. The umpire went upstairs, but Cummins withdrew the appeal.

Here's how the fans have reacted to Pat Cummins withdrawing his appeal against Ravindra Jadeja:

By taking the appeal back Pat cummins again responsible for Mental trauma of Indians.



Jadeja ko bhejo dugout koi 🥺#SRHvsCSK — Suj-al-oholic (@Sujal_sr7) April 5, 2024

So Pat Cummins does knows the concept of revoking the appeal, just choose not to do against Bairstow #SRHvCSK #Ashes — Vinod Vaidyanathan (@vvinod85) April 5, 2024

Evn pat Cummins hving pitty on this batting as he withdraws the appeal — lalit nagarkoti (@lalitnagarkoti1) April 5, 2024

Pat Cummins withdrew his appeal on Jadeja’s obstruction of field when umpires went up!❤️🥹 — Praba De Villiers (@Prabaofficial98) April 5, 2024

Pat Cummins 😭 Was that tactical 💀 When he withdrew his appeal on Jaddu's obstruction of field..,

Yaara ivan 😭🚶 — Its_Me_Maxeyyy 🕶 (@maxeyyy_tweets) April 5, 2024

Great captaincy from Pat Cummins to withdraw the appeal for that runout....#SRHvsCSK pic.twitter.com/FwCbx5lveG — 🏃🏃 (@Urs_akhil_here) April 5, 2024

Jadeja obstructing the field at 19th over against Bhuvi, it is clearly out, SRH could have appealed but we should appreciate Pat Cummins to withdraw the appeal.#SRHvsCSK #IPL2024 — Vibinraj (@vibin1021) April 5, 2024

Two questions to Pat Cummins on withdrawing the obstructing the field appeal against Jadeja. Was it a tactical call to let a struggling Jadeja be the crease and keep Dhoni indoors? Would he have done the same if it was Virat Kohli at World T20? — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 5, 2024

SunRisers Hyderabad's disciplined bowling performance stifles CSK:

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Cummins' men pulled the Chennai Super Kings back brilliantly from the promising start provided by Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The only period of momentum was during Shivam Dube's batting as he top-scored with 45 off 24 deliveries, laced with 4 sixes.

Barring that, the Super Kings failed to assert their authority as SunRisers' seamers' off-pace deliveries became hard to get away with. Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Natarajan, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar all took 1 wicket each.