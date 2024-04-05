Video: Under-Fire MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Offers Prayers At Somnath Temple Ahead Of IPL 2024 Clash vs DC

Hardik Pandya. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Under-fire Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya reached out to the Somnath Temple as he offered prayers ahead of what is an almost must-win match for them against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. News agency ANI shared a video of the star all-rounder doing worshipping activities in front of the idol.

The Baroda-born cricketer has been constantly facing backlash since replacing Rohit Sharma as the captain of the decorated franchise. Fans have also taken it to the stadiums to boo the all-rounder, including at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the clash against the Rajasthan Royals.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Indian Cricket Team all-rounder Hardik Pandya offers prayers at Somnath Temple.



Source: Somnath Temple Trust pic.twitter.com/F8n05Q1LSA — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

Hardik's form with the ball and bat have also not been encouraging as they five-time champions face pressure to resurrect their campaign after losing three on the trot.

What Hardik Pandya said after the defeat against the Rajasthan Royals?

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hardik admitted that they needed at least 150-160 on that pitch an felt he should've gone on to make it big.

"Yes, a tough night, we didn't start the way we wanted to start. I wanted to counter, we were in a decent position to get us around 150-160, but my wicket allowed them to get back more into the game, I needed to do a lot more. It's okay, we didn't expect such a surface, but you can't always have it as a batter, it's nice at times for the bowlers to have a say. It's all about doing the right things, (correct) results happen at times, at some other times it doesn't."

The Delhi Capitals are also coming off a crushing 106-loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders.