 Video: Under-Fire MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Offers Prayers At Somnath Temple Ahead Of IPL 2024 Clash vs DC
Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya offers prayers at Somnath Temple ahead of IPL 2024 clash vs Delhi Capitals.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 06:15 PM IST
Hardik Pandya. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Under-fire Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya reached out to the Somnath Temple as he offered prayers ahead of what is an almost must-win match for them against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. News agency ANI shared a video of the star all-rounder doing worshipping activities in front of the idol.

The Baroda-born cricketer has been constantly facing backlash since replacing Rohit Sharma as the captain of the decorated franchise. Fans have also taken it to the stadiums to boo the all-rounder, including at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the clash against the Rajasthan Royals.

Hardik's form with the ball and bat have also not been encouraging as they five-time champions face pressure to resurrect their campaign after losing three on the trot.

What Hardik Pandya said after the defeat against the Rajasthan Royals?

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hardik admitted that they needed at least 150-160 on that pitch an felt he should've gone on to make it big.

"Yes, a tough night, we didn't start the way we wanted to start. I wanted to counter, we were in a decent position to get us around 150-160, but my wicket allowed them to get back more into the game, I needed to do a lot more. It's okay, we didn't expect such a surface, but you can't always have it as a batter, it's nice at times for the bowlers to have a say. It's all about doing the right things, (correct) results happen at times, at some other times it doesn't."

The Delhi Capitals are also coming off a crushing 106-loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

