'Hardik Pandya Is Going Fine': Michael Clarke Reveals Chat With Mumbai Indians Skipper Regarding Backlash

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke revealed that he had a conversation with Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and asked him about the backlash and boos he have been receiving in the ongoing IPL 2024 season.

Hardik has been at the receiving end of the Mumbai Indians fans ever since he replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain of the team. 30-year-old traded to his first IPL franchise by Gujarat Titans, with whom he won maiden title as a skipper in 2022, ahead of the auction. Just a few weeks later, MI pulled off a big surprise by announcing Hardik Pandya as a captain of the side.

The star all-rounder received a hostile reception in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and even Mumbai and he was subjected to jeers and derogatory remarks throughout the match.

Michael Clarke conversation with Hardik

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Clarke said that Hardik Pandya is going fine and labelled him as a confident person, believing that he can over Mumbai Indians' fans once he start putting the team on the track.

"It doesn't help when your team is not performing. I spoke to Hardik Pandya when I got over here and he seems like he is going fine. He's a really confident sort of a person. He won't allow this to get to him but he does need to get this team winning games of cricket." 2015 World Cup winning said.

"Mumbai is such a good team and there's always high expectations. The fans want them at the top of the tree, but at the moment they are at the bottom." he added.

Hardik Pandya captaincy situation has gone worse as the Mumbai Indians had a disappointing start to their campaign with three successive defeats against Gujarat Titans, SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.