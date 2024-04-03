'Bloke You're Getting After Is A Human Being': Ravi Shastri Rallies Behind Skipper Hardik Pandya After MI's 3 Losses On Trot In IPL 2024

Ravi Shastri and Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter

Former Team India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri has come out in defence of Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya following the team's first home defeat against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 1.

Hardik Pandya has been receiving end of the Mumbai Indians' fans ever since he replaced Rohit Sharma as captain. The all-rounder received a cold and hostile reception from the crowds in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Mumbai, where he was jeered, booed and subjected to derogatory remarks throughout the match.

Now, Hardik Pandya's captaincy has been under scrutiny after Mumbai Indians suffered three successive losses in the ongoing IPL 2024. The 30-year-old is having a really hard time at the moment as he didn't have enough support from the fans and media scrutiny added pressure on him.

Ravi Shastri slams Hardik Pandya's naysayers

Speaking on Star Sports, Ravi Shastri slammed MI fans for being hard on Hardik Pandya and asked them to be patient with the all-rounder as it affects his mental health.

"You have supported the team over the years. In just 2-3 matches, they won't be a bad team. They are 5-time champions, after all, they have a new captain. Just be patient, you know the bloke you're getting after is a human being like you. At the end of the day, he has to sleep in the night. So just think about it, be calm." former India head coach said.

If there's one thing you should know about this team, we never give up. We'll keep fighting, we'll keep going. pic.twitter.com/ClcPnkP0wZ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 2, 2024

Hardik Pandya was traded to Mumbai Indians by Gujarat Titans in an all-cash deal ahead of IPL 2024 Auction. Just a few weeks later, MI pulled off a big surprise by appointing Hardik as the new captain. The Mumbai-based franchise's management decision didn't go well with the fans as they questioned the removal of Rohit Sharma from captaincy duties despite leading the team to a record five IPL titles.

Ravi Shastri's advice to Hardik Pandya

Former India head coach has an advice for Hardik Pandya amid sharp criticisms over the captaincy following Mumbai Indians' poor IPL 2024 campaign thus far.

Shastri want Hardik to remain calm and patient, adding that critics perspective towards the all-rounder will change after MI get back on the track.

"My thing to Hardik would be ‘calm, patient, ignore and then just focus on your game’. You get a couple of performances going..they are a terrific side, if they win 3-4 matches, everything will subside. You will, things will change." Ravi Shastri said.

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians will play their next match against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 7.