Video: Serena Williams Introduces Long-Time Rival Maria Sharapova At International Tennis Hall Of Fame Ceremony; Share Warm Hug

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova shared a warm hug (R). | (Credits: X)

Veteran Tennis star Serena Williams made her appearance at Maria Sharapvoa's induction at Newport, Rhode Island to introduce one of her fiercest rivals to the Hall of Fame. In her speech, Williams admitted that she wouldn't have expected herself to do this a few years ago as they shared a warm hug.

Sharapova, an accomplished star herself, had notably beaten Williams for the first of her five grand slam victories. Aged 17, the Russian had beaten Williams 6-1, 6-4 in the Wimbledon 2004 final, thereby announcing her on the world stage. Williams equally dominated Sharapvoa, winning their last 18 bouts, including 20 out of 22 overall.

Speaking at the induction, Williams stated:

"I know I'm probably the last person you would be expecting to see here tonight. Honestly, a few years ago, I probably would have said the same thing. A few months ago, Maria texted me that she needed to talk ... when I called her, she asked if I would introduce her into the Hall of Fame. Before she could even finish her question, I said yes—loud, immediately, with my whole chest. Because, of course, it's Maria."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reflecting on their bout in Wimbledon 2004, the 43-year-old reflected that it was one of the toughest defeats of her career.

"To this day, she calls it the highlight of her career. And to this day, I call it one of my hardest losses."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I’ll forever be grateful for bringing out the best in me" - Maria Sharapvova

Sharapova, 38, admitted that both she and Williams strived to bring the best out of one another and hated to lose more than anything. She said in her acceptance speech, as quoted by The Hindustan Times:

"It’s a gift to have someone who motivates you to reach those heights. And I’ll forever be grateful for bringing out the best in me. We both knew no other way than to fight our hearts out. ... We both hated to lose more than anything on this earth, and we both knew that the other was the biggest obstacle between ourselves and the trophy."

Sharapvoa retired from professional Tennis on February 26, 2020.