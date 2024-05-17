Video: Kane Williamson Hugs SRH Owner Kavya Maran After Rain Washes Out IPL 2024 Clash vs GT

Kane Williamson and Kavya Maran. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Former SunRisers Hyderabad star Kane Williamson hugged the franchise owner Kavya Maran following the washed out IPL 2024 clash with the Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. In a video shared by SunRisers' official social media handle, Williamson met the SunRisers' support staff and shared a hug with Kavya Maran.

The New Zealand limited-overs captain notably started his IPL career with the SunRisers in 2015 and was part of the franchise till 2022 before moving to the Gujarat Titans. The classy right-handed batter has also captained the SunRisers in 46 matches, leading them to 22 wins, including in the final of the 2018 edition.

Williamson, nevertheless, hasn't had the best of the times in the two seasons for the Titans. The 33-year-old sustained an injury in the first match of IPL 2023, ruling him out of the entire season and has managed only 27 runs 2 games this year.