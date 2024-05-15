'Kane Williamson Asked Me How To Fix This Situation': Ex-Pak Star Saeed Anwar's Misogynistic Remarks Regarding Working Women Goes Viral (Video)

Saeed Anwar and Kane Williamson | Credits: Twitter

Former Pakistan batter Saeed Anwar landed in a big controversy for making distasteful and misogynistic comments regarding the women empowerment and financial independence. The 55-year-old sparked outrage when he accused the women for destroying the culture by joining the workforce.

In a video that went viral on social media, Saeed Anwar said that he just returned from Australia and the state of affairs is bad because their families put women to work.

"I have travelled the world. I am just returning from Australia, Europe. Youngsters are suffering, families are in bad shape. Couples are fighting. The state of affairs is so bad that they have to make their women work for money." former Pakistan batter said in a viral video.

#Viralvideo “I have travelled the world. I am just returning from Australia, Europe. Youngsters are suffering, families are in bad shape. Couples are fighting. The state of affairs is so bad that they have to make their women work for money,” It’s 2024 and Cricketer Saeed Anwar… pic.twitter.com/WOSepjWp7G — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) May 15, 2024

Saeed Anwar further said that he received a call from the New Zealand captain Kane Williamson who allegedly expressed his discontent over women joining workforce and becoming financially independent.

"New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson called me to ask, ‘how to fix this situation? The Australian mayor said to me, ‘Our culture has been destroyed since our women entered the workforce.’" Anwar said.

A former Pakistani cricketer accused working women in Pakistan of contributing to a sharp rise in divorce rates in the country. . He added that Pakistani women have a strategy to break free from authoritarianism and become financially independent.

"Since women have started working in Pakistan, divorce rates have climbed by thirty percent in the last three years.” Saeed Anwar said.

"“[The wives say] ‘To hell with you, I can earn myself. I can run a household on my own.’ This is a whole game plan. You will not understand this game plan unless you find guidance." he concluded in the viral video.

Saeed Anwar received a severe backlash and sharp criticism for his regressive and misogynistic comments in the video that spread like a wildfire across social media platforms.