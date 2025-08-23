 Video: Rohit Sharma Acknowledges Fan With Thumbs Up Gesture While Stuck In Mumbai Traffic In His Newly-Purchased Lamborghini
Team India's batting star Rohit Sharma didn't fail to acknowledge his fan even as he was stuck in Mumbai traffic while driving his newly-purchased Lamborghini worth over ₹4 crore. In a video surfaced on social media, the right-handed batter was seen signaling thumbs up to the fan, who made the same gesture.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 12:41 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India's batting star Rohit Sharma didn't fail to acknowledge his fan even as he was stuck in Mumbai traffic while driving his newly-purchased Lamborghini worth over ₹4 crore. In a video surfaced on social media, the right-handed batter was seen signaling thumbs up to the fan, who made the same gesture.

The 38-year-old hasn't played any competitive cricket since the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 when Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians, thereby eliminating the latter. However, he have been in the news consistently and was notably present in the stands for The Oval Test against England, supporting Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Watch the below video:

The Nagpur-born cricketer had chosen the number plate of 3015 for his newly-purchased car, denoting the birth dates of his daughter Samaira and son Ahaan. Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh's daughter Samaira took birth on December 30, 2018, while their son was born on November 15, 2024. Hence, the number '3015' is derived from there.

"BCCI never tells any player to retire" - Rajeev Shukla breaks silence on retirement rumours of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla broke his silence on the retirement rumors of Rohit and Virat Kohli by claiming that they will cross the bridge when it arrives. Shukla reckons both Kohli and Rohit are playing well and should be fit to carry on for some time. He said during a shoot for UP T20 League:

"When did they retire? Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli both will still play ODIs, so if they are still playing, then why talk about farewell now? Why are you people worrying already? Our policy is very clear – BCCI never tells any player to retire. He has to take his own decision. He himself has to take this call. When that bridge comes, we will tell you how to cross it. You people are already talking about farewells."

Both Kohli and Rohit are likely to next appear for India during the limited-overs tour of Australia in October.

