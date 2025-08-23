 'Thank You For The Lemonade': Novak Djokovic's Adorable Interaction With Young Fan Outside Court Viral Ahead Of US Open 2025; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Thank You For The Lemonade': Novak Djokovic's Adorable Interaction With Young Fan Outside Court Viral Ahead Of US Open 2025; Video

'Thank You For The Lemonade': Novak Djokovic's Adorable Interaction With Young Fan Outside Court Viral Ahead Of US Open 2025; Video

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic had a heartwarming conversation with a young fan outside the US Open court as he was heading inside the arena. With the young fan serving Lemonade to players outside the court, the 38-year-old thanked her for it as she revealed about being quite excited to see Djokovic play.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
Novak Djokovic (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic had a heartwarming conversation with a young fan outside the US Open court as he was heading inside the arena. With the young fan serving Lemonade to players outside the court, the 38-year-old thanked her for it as she revealed about being quite excited to see Djokovic play.

Read Also
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic's Funny Reaction Viral After Meeting His Former Trainer Marco Panichi;...
article-image

Djokovic, who already has 24 grand slams, is still vying for a landmark 25th to etch his legacy into the sporting folklore. The 38-year-old had missed out on achieving the same in French Open 2025 and Wimbledon as his campaign ended in semi-finals on both occasions.

Watch the below video as the girl named Emerie says she is a fan of Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka too:

"It's just age, the wear and tear of the body" - Novak Djokovic after Wimbledon 2025 semi-final defeat

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Confirms Argentina Football Team With Lionel Messi Will Play Friendly In November,' Says Sports Minister Abdurahiman
Kerala Confirms Argentina Football Team With Lionel Messi Will Play Friendly In November,' Says Sports Minister Abdurahiman
SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face
SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face
Uttar Pradesh: Man Carries Newborn's Dead Body To Lakhimpur Kheri DM's Office, Hospital Sealed
Uttar Pradesh: Man Carries Newborn's Dead Body To Lakhimpur Kheri DM's Office, Hospital Sealed
GST Council's 56th Meeting On September 3 & 4 To Decide On Group Of Ministers’ Proposal To Retain 5% & 18% Slabs
GST Council's 56th Meeting On September 3 & 4 To Decide On Group Of Ministers’ Proposal To Retain 5% & 18% Slabs

Having lost to Italy's Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon 2025 semi-final, the Serbian had admitted that his age is catching up with him soon. He had said, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"It's just age, the wear and tear of the body. As much as I'm taking care of it, the reality hits me right now, the last year and a half, like never before, to be honest. It's tough for me to accept because I feel like when I'm fit, I can still play really good tennis. I've proven that this year. Playing best-of-five, particularly this year, has been a real struggle for me physically. The longer the tournament goes, the worse the condition gets."

Djokovic lost in the Round of 16 in the mixed doubles category as he teamed up with Olga Danilovic against Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev. The Serbian has won the US Open title on four occasions (2011, 2015, 2018 and 2023).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bizarre! UFC Star Merab Dvalishvili Gives Autograph Over Female Fan's Breast In China; Video Viral

Bizarre! UFC Star Merab Dvalishvili Gives Autograph Over Female Fan's Breast In China; Video Viral

Will Shubman Gill Play Asia Cup 2025? India's Test Captain Unwell Ahead Of Duleep Trophy, Says...

Will Shubman Gill Play Asia Cup 2025? India's Test Captain Unwell Ahead Of Duleep Trophy, Says...

Gianluigi Donnarumma Shares Emotional Moment With PSG Fans Amid Interest From Manchester City; Video

Gianluigi Donnarumma Shares Emotional Moment With PSG Fans Amid Interest From Manchester City; Video

Video: Rohit Sharma Acknowledges Fan With Thumbs Up Gesture While Stuck In Mumbai Traffic In His...

Video: Rohit Sharma Acknowledges Fan With Thumbs Up Gesture While Stuck In Mumbai Traffic In His...

'Thank You For The Lemonade': Novak Djokovic's Adorable Interaction With Young Fan Outside Court...

'Thank You For The Lemonade': Novak Djokovic's Adorable Interaction With Young Fan Outside Court...