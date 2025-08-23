 Gianluigi Donnarumma Shares Emotional Moment With PSG Fans Amid Interest From Manchester City; Video
Donnarumma stood silently clapping in return, visibly moved by the tribute. He remained in the penalty area for over half a minute, acknowledging the fans with waves and applause

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
Image: Gianluigi Donnarumma/ Instagram

Gianluigi Donnarumma bid a heartfelt farewell to the Parc des Princes on Saturday night following the team's 1-0 victory over Angers. Although the Italian goalkeeper was not named in the matchday squad, he joined his PSG teammates on the pitch after the final whistle, dressed casually in jeans and a hoodie.

As the squad walked across the pitch to thank the home supporters, Donnarumma was seen chatting with Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, and Fabian Ruiz. In a touching gesture, Hakimi and Ruiz gently nudged Donnarumma forward until he stood alone in front of the Auteuil end, home to PSG’s most passionate supporters.

the ultras erupted into chants for the 26-year-old, while Donnarumma stood silently clapping in return, visibly moved by the tribute.He remained in the penalty area for over half a minute, acknowledging the fans with waves and applause, soaking in what felt like a goodbye. His teammates soon rejoined him, embracing him in a show of camaraderie before he climbed over the advertising boards to get even closer to the supporters — a rare and emotional gesture

Whis is Donnaruma leaving PSG?

Donnarumma, a European Championship winner with Italy and a Champions League victor with PSG, has been told he is no longer in the club's plans following the arrival of Lucas Chevalier from Lille. Despite playing a key role in PSG’s treble-winning campaign last season, he has been encouraged to find a new club before the transfer window closes.

Man City to sign Donnarumma?

The farewell-like scene comes as Donnarumma is reportedly in advanced talks with Manchester City. The Premier League champions are exploring a move for the Italian, especially with uncertainty surrounding Ederson’s future. Despite James Trafford’s solid debut after his £27m move from Burnley, Guardiola is keen to add experience and competition to his goalkeeping options.

