Virat Kohli Spotted In White Beard Again After Training At Lord's In London

With rumours about Virat Kohli's retirement consistently circulating, the star batter has signaled a step into coming back to competitive cricket. The right-handed batter was spotted in white beard and clicked a picture with a fan after an intense training session in an indoor nets session at Lord's in London.

The 36-year-old was spotted in one of his earlier pictures with the same grey beard as fans widely speculated his retirement from the one-day arena soon as well. The prolific right-handed batter shockingly announced his retirement from Test cricket before the England tour and quit T20Is last year. Hence, fans have consistently been left wondering how long does the veteran will continue to play.

Kohli, notably, fulfilled his dream of winning the IPL this year after spending 18 seasons with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Bengaluru-based franchise fulfilled the long-standing dream of fans by beating Punjab Kings in the IPL final this year.

"BCCI never tells any player to retire" - Rajeev Shukla breaks silence on retirement rumours of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla broke his silence on the retirement rumors of Kohli and Rohit Sharma by claiming that they will cross the bridge when it arrives. Shukla reckons both Kohli and Rohit are playing well and should be fit to carry on for some time. He said during a shoot for UP T20 League:

"When did they retire? Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli both will still play ODIs, so if they are still playing, then why talk about farewell now? Why are you people worrying already? Our policy is very clear – BCCI never tells any player to retire. He has to take his own decision. He himself has to take this call. When that bridge comes, we will tell you how to cross it. You people are already talking about farewells."

Both Kohli and Rohit are likely to next appear for India during the limited-overs tour of Australia in October.