Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Hits 'SIUU' After Scoring His 100th Goal For Al Nassr Against Al Ahli In Saudi Super Cup Final

Cristiano Ronaldo completed century of goals for Al Nassr during Saudi Super Cup final match against Al Ahli on Saturday, August 23, at the Hong Kong stadium. Ronaldo scored the goal from the penalty spot in the 41st minute after the ball struck Al Ahli player Ali Majrashi’s arm. At the time of writing Franck Kessie levelled the score with a brilliant goal for Al Ahli.

Cristiano Ronaldo's goals for Al Nassr

Since his arrival in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo, before this match, had scored a total of 99 goals in 111 appearances across all competitions for the club. His tally includes 74 goals in the Saudi Pro League, 14 in the AFC Champions League, 6 in the Arab Club Champions Cup, 3 in the Saudi King Cup, and 2 in the Saudi Super Cup.

Can Ronaldo win his first trophy with Al Nassr?

The 2025 Saudi Super Cup final is historic as it will be the first edition played outside the Middle East. Ronaldo has been instrumental in Al Nassr’s incredible journey to the final. During the semi-final match, he provided a crucial assist for Joao Felix’s winning goal against Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad. Despite playing the majority of that game with ten men due to Sadio Mane’s red card, Al Nassr triumphed 2-1.