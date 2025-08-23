Crazy Scenes! Johnny Walker Performs Iconic 'Worm' Celebration After Knocking Out Zhang Mingyang At UFC Shanghai; Video

Image: Championship Rounds/X

Johnny Walker delivered both power and personality at UFC Shanghai, securing a highlight-reel knockout over Zhang Mingyang and capping it off with his signature celebration: the “worm.”

The Brazilian light heavyweight contender brought the energy inside the Shanghai Indoor Stadium, ending the fight in Round 2 with a brutal finishing sequence that left no doubt. After a measured start, Walker unleashed a stunning right hand that dropped Zhang, followed by clean ground-and-pound shots before the referee stepped in to wave it off.

But what stole the spotlight just as much as the knockout itself was what came next, Walker broke into his trademark post-fight move, the “worm” dance celebration, drawing loud cheers and a few laughs from the crowd. The celebration, which once infamously resulted in him injuring his shoulder years ago, has become a fan-favorite and this time, he pulled it off injury-free.

The performance marked a strong return for Walker, who had been seeking momentum in the crowded light heavyweight division. Known for his explosive style and unpredictable personality, the Brazilian reminded fans exactly why he's one of the most entertaining fighters on the roster both inside and outside the Octagon.

Zhang Mingyang, a rising Chinese prospect, came into the fight with hometown support and early promise, but Walker’s experience and striking power ultimately proved too much. Despite the setback, Zhang is expected to bounce back given his potential and strong local backing.

As for Johnny Walker, this win keeps him firmly in the mix among top light heavyweight contenders and proves that when he’s on, few fighters bring the chaos quite like him.

Scary Moment! Lone'er Kavanagh Lands Head First On Cage After Brutal Knockout By Charles Johnson At UFC Shanghai; Video

Fight fans at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium witnessed a shocking turnaround as Charles Johnson delivered a devastating knockout blow to Lone’er Kavanagh during their flyweight prelim bout at UFC Shanghai. The knockout came at 4:35 of Round 2, and it was not just the finish, but how it ended, that left spectators stunned.

Kavanagh started strong, showcasing slick boxing skills and sharp footwork. For much of the fight, he looked like the better man, controlling distance, landing clean shots, and staying one step ahead of Johnson. His timing, movement, and calm demeanor had many thinking he was cruising toward a decision win, if not a stoppage himself.

But as often happens in MMA, it only takes one moment to flip the script. Midway through the second round, Johnson began to find his rhythm. After adjusting to Kavanagh’s style, he started landing more frequently and forced his opponent into exchanges. Then came the turning point, a perfectly timed right hook, followed by a flurry of follow-up punches, sent Kavanagh crashing backward.

In a shocking and somewhat scary visual, Kavanagh’s body went limp mid-fall and he landed head-first on the base of the cage, drawing gasps from the crowd. The referee immediately rushed in to wave off the contest, as medics quickly tended to the fallen fighter.

While Johnson celebrated his comeback win, concern lingered for Kavanagh, who had dominated the majority of the fight until the brutal finish. Thankfully, reports later confirmed he was responsive and receiving proper medical attention.