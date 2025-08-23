NorthEast United FC Vs Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup 2025 Final, Live Updates: NorthEast United FC Bag Two Goals After 45 Minutes At Salt Lake Stadium In Kolkata; NEUFC 2-0 DHFC

Welcome to the Live Blog of the Durand Cup Final match between NorthEast United FC and Diamond Harbour FC. The fixture will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and the match kicks off at 5:30 PM IST.

Parthib Gogoi gives the Highlanders a two-goal lead with a stunning goal after taking a blazing shot from inside the box.

In the 30th minute, Asheer Akhtar scored from a corner to give NorthEast United FC the lead.

It has been 15 minutes of gruesome back-and-forth action of football, but neither team came close to scoring.

The match gets underway at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Check out the Playing XI of both the teams.

The match will kick off at 5:30 PM IST and shall be live streamed on Sony LIV App in India. The telecast of the same will be in Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels.

The grand final of the Durand Cup 2025 will see NorthEast United FC take on Diamond Harbour FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on August 23 at 5:30 PM. It promises to be an exciting clash between a strong ISL side and a rising club.

NorthEast United FC are the defending champions and have looked solid throughout the tournament. They reached the final after a 1–0 win over Shillong Lajong in the semifinals. With experienced players and a balanced squad, they’ll be aiming to lift the trophy once again.

Diamond Harbour FC, on the other hand, are the surprise package of the tournament. This is their first-ever Durand Cup, and they’ve already made history by reaching the final. They shocked East Bengal 2–1 in the semifinal, thanks to goals from Mikel Idiakez and Joby Justin. The team, only formed a few years ago, has quickly made its mark in Indian football.

The match will be a battle between experience and momentum. NorthEast United will count on their top scorer Alaaeddine Ajaraie, while Diamond Harbour will hope their dream run continues.

Fans can expect a thrilling contest as both teams fight to win one of India's oldest and most prestigious football tournaments.