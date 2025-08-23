 'Yellove Meets City Blue Skies': Rachin Ravindra Poses With Manchester City Jersey In Front Of Etihad Stadium; Check Pic
Rachin Ravindra took some time off from The Hundred competition to attend the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 05:33 PM IST
Image: Rachin Ravindra/Instagram

New Zealand and CSK opener Rachin Ravindra took some time off from The Hundred competition to attend the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The cricketer took to Instagram and shared a picture of his visit by displaying a Manchester City jersey with his name on the back. He captione the post,"Yellove meets City blue skies"

The Kiwi cricketer is currently playing for Manchester Original in The Hundred tournament. Ravindra has struggled for form in the tournament scoring just 31 runs from 15 balls in twop matches. However, he has managed to pick up 3 wickets so far in the 30 balls bowled. Before coming to The Hundred, Ravindra was the part of New Zealand squad who beat Zimbabwe in two match test series.

Man City eye first home win of the season against Tottenham

Manchester City are looking to win the first match of the season at home agains Tottenham side who is managed by Thomas Frank. City were ruthless in their first match despatching Wolves by four goals. Reijnders, in particular, was sensational on his Premier League debut, scoring one goal and assisting another, and will be a key player again.

Spurs also made a winning start to their campaign under new manager Thomas Frank. A 3-0 win over newly promoted side Burnley saw Richarlison bagging a brace, while Mohammed Kudus also provided two assist on his debut for his new team.

