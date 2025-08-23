Tottenham Fan Stuck Behind Car Displaying 'EZE' Number Plate As Rivals Arsenal Close In On Signing Of Eberechi Eze; Video

Image: 433/Instagram

In a moment that perfectly captures the cruel humour of football fandom, a Tottenham Hotspur supporter became an accidental star of social media after getting stuck behind a car with a number plate reading “EZE.” The hilarious clip, shared by the popular football page 433, quickly went viral, mainly because of the impeccable and painful timing.

The fan, clearly dressed in a Tottenham jersey, was recorded right behind the “EZE”-plated car. This would normally be nothing more than a random coincidence, except Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze is currently being strongly linked with a move to Arsenal, Tottenham’s fiercest rivals.

Reports had previously suggested that Spurs were actively trying to sign the talented midfielder this summer. But just as hopes were rising among Tottenham fans, news broke that Arsenal had swooped in and were closing in on finalizing the deal for the England international.

The video struck a chord online, with football fans instantly recognizing the irony. For many, it was the ultimate metaphor: Spurs chasing Eze, only to be stuck behind him, literally and figuratively.

Eze has been a standout performer for Crystal Palace, and both North London clubs have had eyes on him this transfer window. While nothing is confirmed yet, Arsenal’s growing interest seems to be gaining serious momentum, making the situation all the more bitter for Spurs fans.

Premier League 2025: Ezri Konsa Receives First Red Card Of Season As Aston Villa Reduced To 10 Men Against Newcastle; Video

Aston Villa found themselves in serious trouble during their opening Premier League clash against Newcastle United after defender Ezri Konsa was shown a straight red card for a foul on Anthony Gordon. This is the first red card of the new season. The incident unfolded in dramatic fashion following a lightning-quick counterattack from the Magpies.

It all began with a rapid transition, as Anthony Elanga surged forward through midfield with blistering pace, catching the Villa backline off guard. Spotting the run of Anthony Gordon, Elanga played a perfectly weighted through ball behind the defence. Gordon sprinted onto it, breaking free in a clear goalscoring position.

As the Newcastle forward looked certain to go one-on-one with the goalkeeper, Konsa, who had been caught behind the play, desperately lunged back and pulled Gordon down just outside the area. The challenge left referee Craig Pawson with little choice but to reach for his pocket and issue a straight red card to Konsa for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.