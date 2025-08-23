US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Almost Quit Tennis, Reveals Career Defining Promise Made To Parents; Video

Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner during the US Open 2025 pre match conference, revealed about a deep personal commitment he made early in his career to his parents. The Italian had promised his parents that he would quit tennis if he wasn’t ranked inside the top 200 by the age of 23 or 24.

Sinner shared the financial challenges his family faced during his early years on the tennis circuit. He revealed, “I remember... what did I say to my parents? I was younger when I left home, but I said if I'm with 23 or 24 in around not under the, the top 200, I would stop, you know, to play because we cannot afford it, you know, with the money what we have."

"And it costs a lot of money to travel around the, the tournaments. And if you have a coach or, you know, I was very lucky to when I was already 18 that I started to earn my money and I felt already safe,”

The World No. 1 explained how the cost of coaching and constant travel created significant pressure on his family, prompting him to give himself a deadline to succeed or step away from the sport. Fortunately, Sinner’s talent paid off early by 18, he was already earning a living from the game.

Is Sinner ready for US Open 2025

Sinner's comment comes after a difficult end to his run at the Cincinnati Open, where he was forced to withdraw from the final against Carlos Alcaraz due to illness, with Alcaraz leading 5-0. Sinner took a moment to issue a heartfelt apology to fans who had come out to watch the highly anticipated match.

“Usually I start with the opponent but today I have to start with you guys. I'm super super sorry to disappoint you. From yesterday I didn't feel great. I thought I would improve during the night. It came up worse. I tried to come out and make it at least a small match but I couldn't handle more. I'm very very sorry for all of you. I know some of you on Monday maybe had to work or do something else, so I'm very very sorry,”

Following his withdrawal from the Cincinnati final, Sinner also opted out of the US Open mixed doubles competition. However, he is still set to compete in singles, where he will face Vit Kopriva in the first round on August 25.