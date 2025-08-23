Saudi Super Cup Final: Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Player To Score 100 Goals For Four Different Clubs

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to etch his name in record books after completing a century of goals for his current club Al Nassr. By scoring a goal in the Saudi Cup final, CR7 became the very first player in football history to score at least 100 goals in four different clubs

Cristiano Ronaldo's goals for other clubs

Ronaldo started his career at Sporting Lisbon before going on to play for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and now Al Nassr. At United, he scored a total of 145 goals in 346 games during his two stints. Playing for Real Madrid, he scored 450 goals in 438 games. After getting transferred to Juventus, Ronaldo continued his goal-scoring spree and scored 101 goals in 134 matches, helping the club dominate Serie A. He failed to reach 100 mark for Sporting CP.

Cristiano Ronaldo goal scoring record for Al Nassr

The Portuguese football player joined Al Nassr in January 2023, becoming the world’s highest-paid athlete in the process.

After his arrival at Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal in a friendly against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) while playing for a team featuring players from Al Nassr FC and Al Hilal SFC.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his Saudi Pro League debut with Al Nassr in a 1-0 win over Al-Ettifaq. He notched up his first goal in a draw against Al-Fateh before going on to score his first hat-trick for Al Nassr in a 4-0 win over Al Wehad.

In the 2023-24 season, Ronaldo netted 35 goals to set a new goal-scoring record in the Saudi Pro League, surpassing the previous record of 34 set by Abderrazak Hamdallah in 2019. So far, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 74 goals in 77 appearances for Al Nassr FC in the Saudi Pro League.