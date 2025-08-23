Bizarre! UFC Star Merab Dvalishvili Gives Autograph Over Female Fan's Breast In China; Video Viral

Merab Dvalishvili gives autograph to female fan. | (Credits: X)

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Merab Dvalishvili's interaction with fans after landing in Shanghai, China has caught plenty of attention. In a video surfaced on social media, Dvalishvili was seen interacting with a couple of female fans, one of whom requested for an autograph over her breast and the 34-year-old obliged.

One of the two female fans asked for a sign on her arm but the other wanted it above her chest as the fans ran wild with it. The two female fans also reportedly clicked a selfie with the Georgian and American Mixed Martial Arts fighter.

"He’s a savage. He’s built for fighting" - Sean O’Malley ahead of Merab Dvalishvili vs Cory Sandhagen bout

With Dvalishvili set to face Cory Sandhagen in UFC 320, Sean O’Malley previewed the bout by claiming that the former is a highly capable beater. However, O’Malley said he would still give Sandhagen a chance to beat his opponent. Speaking to MMA Junkie, O'Malley had siad:

"The dude jumped into a frozen lake on top of his head; not surprised that he’s fighting back-to-back-to-back times. He’s a savage. He’s built for fighting, and why not take advantage of it? Not surprised at all. Merab is improving each fight, but he’s still – to this day, I watch him and I’m like, ‘God, I know I can knock this motherf*cker out. He’s sloppy in certain positions and he’s beatable. He’s definitely beatable and you can’t count Cory out."

Competing in the bantamweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dvalishvili is considered to be one of the greatest of all time in the category. The 34-year-old is currently holding No.3 ranking. The bout against Sandhagen will be his third title defence, having clinched it on September 14, 2024 at UFC 306.