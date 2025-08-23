Who Is Mehtab Singh? Mohun Bagan Completes Defender's Signing For Undisclosed Fee From Mumbai FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant has completed a coup, signing Indian defender Mehtab Singh despite uncertainties over the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). The 27-year-old, who hails from Punjab, has reportedly been roped in by Mohun Bagan for an undisclosed fee and has completed his medical as he is set to join the squad for training on Saturday.

Born in Khemkaran village in Punjab, Mehtab is learnt to have travelled 165 kilometers daily from Khemkaran to Mahilpur football academy to learnt the tricks and trade of the sport. The Indian defender represented East Bengal U18 in the 2017-18 U-18 Youth League. The crucial league match against Mohun Bagan in that tournament saw him score a goal to help East Bengal U18 side earn victory.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He featured for East Bengal's senior side from 2016-2020 but couldn't manage a goal in his 17 appearances for the side. The 27-year-old played for Gokulam Kerala on loan and plied his trade for Mumbai City in 91 fixtures, netting five goals. Mehtab debuted for India's senior side on March 22, 2023. In November 2018, Mehtab had notably suffered an injury following a collision with teammate Siddharth Singh as they jumped for an aerial ball, with their heads clashing against one another.

"The team is one of the best in India and has a very good lot of foreign players" - Mehtab Singh

After the signing was finalized, Mehtab stated that he feels privileged to play for a club as celebrated as Mohun Bagan due to its rich history and promises to bring all the experience he has. The 27-year-old stated, as quoted by Sportstar:

"Every player dreams of playing for Mohun Bagan. I, too, had that, and it has become a reality now. The team is one of the best in India and has a very good lot of foreign players and a major chunk of Indian internationals. I have played in the AFC Champions League for Mumbai City and have won two ISL leagues and Cups with them. I will use that experience at my new club from the very first day because we play our first Champions League 2 match on September 16."

Mohun Bagan had lost to rivals East Bengal in the quarter-finals of Durand Cup 2025.