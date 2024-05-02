Joker Baker, 20, Worcestershire Spinner Passes Away Day After Taking 3 Wickets In County Match; Emotional Tributes Pour In

Josh Baker | Credits: Twitter

The English Cricket has been left devasted by the demise of young Worcestershire spinner Josh Baker, who passed away at the age of 20. Baker's death was announced by Worcestershire Country Cricket Club in a statement.

In a statement released by Worcestershire, CEO Ashley Giles stated that Josh Baker's demise left the club devasted as he was more than just a teammate and an integral part of their family.

"The news of Josh's passing has left us all devastated. Josh was much more than a teammate; he was an integral part of our cricket family. We will all miss him terribly. All our love and prayers go out to Josh's family and friends." Giles wrote in a statement by Worcestershire.

Worcestershire County Cricket Club is heartbroken to announce the untimely passing of Josh Baker, who was aged only 20 years old.



The love and prayers of everyone at the Club go out to Josh’s family and friends at this time.



➡️ https://t.co/p5C9G0apV0 pic.twitter.com/DNNOnG4Gy7 — Worcestershire CCC (@WorcsCCC) May 2, 2024

The cause of Josh Baker's death was not disclosed either by England Cricket or Worcestershire Country Cricket Club. However, it is believed that the young English spinner passed away suddenly, as he had picked three wickets for Worcestershire's second team against Somerset in a County Championship match just a day before the club announced his death.

In the County match against Somerset, Baker registered the figures of 3/66 with an economy rate of 3.30 to help Worcestershire bundle out the opposition for 246 in 71.4 overs in the first innings.

Josh Baker's death sent shockwaves not just in English cricket but across the world as the emotional tributes pour in for young spinner.

Netizens' emotional tribute to Josh Baker

RIP Josh Baker 💔



Our thought are with his friends, family and everyone @WorcsCCC at a truly awful time. pic.twitter.com/2kL3WYPh11 — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) May 2, 2024

💔 The Bharat Army is deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the 20 year old England U19 represent and Worcestershire spin bowler Josh Baker.



🙏 Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. #RIP #JoshBaker #BharatArmy — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) May 2, 2024

Everyone at Lancashire Cricket is shocked and saddened to hear the news about Josh Baker.



Our thoughts are with Josh's family, friends and everyone at Worcestershire at this extremely difficult time. ♥ https://t.co/QzaptlgrR4 — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) May 2, 2024

Worcestershire Cricket Foundation is deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Josh Baker.



Our thoughts are with Josh's family and friends at this time. https://t.co/LMCTND4meU — Worcestershire Cricket Foundation (@WorcsCricketFdn) May 2, 2024

Josh Baker took three wickets for the seconds yesterday in their match against Somerset. And, he passed away today. Life is soo unpredictable.💔💔😌



pic.twitter.com/H4tsgPevBd — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) May 2, 2024

SHOCKING 😯



Worcestershire, England Cricket player just 20 year old Bowler Josh Baker passed away 💔



RIP Josh Baker pic.twitter.com/aG5X2n5rcm pic.twitter.com/dUs7eults1 — vishal singh rajput (@vishalsingh2018) May 2, 2024

Just Yesterday he picked 3 Wickets.



Life is so unpredictable.



Rest in Power, Josh Baker.pic.twitter.com/TxpI6mb9r1 https://t.co/lWwU0Hr1KO — IPL Scoop (@Ipl_scoop) May 2, 2024

Yesterday: Gloucestershire's Ben Wells forced to retire due to heart condition.



Today: Worcestershire spinner Josh Baker dies at the age of 20.



Please stop cursing our beautiful county cricket. 🙏🙏#CricketTwitter — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) May 2, 2024