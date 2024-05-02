Joker Baker, 20, Worcestershire Spinner Passes Away Day After Taking 3 Wickets In County Match; Emotional Tributes Pour In

The English Cricket has been left devasted by the demise of young Worcestershire spinner Josh Baker, who passed away at the age of 20. Baker's death was announced by Worcestershire Country Cricket Club in a statement.
In a statement released by Worcestershire, CEO Ashley Giles stated that Josh Baker's demise left the club devasted as he was more than just a teammate and an integral part of their family.
"The news of Josh's passing has left us all devastated. Josh was much more than a teammate; he was an integral part of our cricket family. We will all miss him terribly. All our love and prayers go out to Josh's family and friends." Giles wrote in a statement by Worcestershire.
The cause of Josh Baker's death was not disclosed either by England Cricket or Worcestershire Country Cricket Club. However, it is believed that the young English spinner passed away suddenly, as he had picked three wickets for Worcestershire's second team against Somerset in a County Championship match just a day before the club announced his death.
In the County match against Somerset, Baker registered the figures of 3/66 with an economy rate of 3.30 to help Worcestershire bundle out the opposition for 246 in 71.4 overs in the first innings.
Josh Baker's death sent shockwaves not just in English cricket but across the world as the emotional tributes pour in for young spinner.
Netizens' emotional tribute to Josh Baker