 CWC 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Kisses Deepika Padukone, Duo Share Warm Hug At Ind Vs Aus Final In Ahmedabad (WATCH)
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived to support team India in World Cup final against Australia.

Updated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 04:47 PM IST
article-image

Earlier today, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jetted off to Ahmedabad to support India in the World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujrat. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also reached the stadium just a while back to witness the clash.

A new video from the stands is doing the rounds on social media, which shows Shah Rukh sharing a warm hug with Deepika as they reunite. The actor was also seen kissing Padukone on the cheek. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was seen greeting Gauri Khan as well.

Check it out:

article-image
article-image

Shah Rukh's children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan were also seen. Suhana's BFF Shanaya Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma, and Athiya Shetty, Asha Bhosle, Anisha Padukone, Prakash Padukone, and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani were also seen to witness India's clash with Australia.

On the work front, Deepika recently made a special cameo in Atlee's Jawan, which starred Shah Rukh Khan. She played the role of Aishwarya Rathore, Vikram's wife and Azad's mother.

Shah Rukh will be seen next in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, Padukone, on the other hand, has Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again with Ajay Devgn in the lead.

article-image

