Zoya Akhtar Reveals Having 'Second Thoughts' About Casting Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda In The Archies: 'I Care About My Film' | Photo Via Instagram

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor are all set to make their Bollywood debut with The Archies alongside Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda, which is directed by Zoya Akhtar. It is scheduled to release on 7 December 2023 on Netflix.

In a recent interview with India Today, Zoya revealed that she had 'second thoughts' about casting the star kids (Suhana, Khushi and Agastya) in The Archies. However, later she thought that she should not think like that because they are the best for the part.

"I should do that, and if someone has to do something, they will do it. If people like their work, they will like it. But when I looked at them and the auditions, they looked promising for the three roles. It would be very weird if I did not cast them. It is weird to not cast someone because they are not famous, but it is equally weird to not cast someone because their parents are famous. I mean you have to just go with merit," added Akhtar.

Read Also Khushi Kapoor Reveals She Started 'Crying' After Being Cast In The Archies

She added, I thought about it, but you cannot deny that they are the best for the roles. I care about my film at the end of the day.”

Further, when Zoya was asked if there was any pressure from the people, she said that people that are going to like it will like it, those who will hate will hate it and those who have already decided to love it will love it. "All you can control is what you are doing, and make it the best, and if your film has honesty, people will find reasons to like it," Akhtar concluded.