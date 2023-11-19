 IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Photo of Anushka Sharma Hugging Virat Kohli After India's Defeat Goes Viral, Fans Call It 'Painful'
A sombre Anushka can be seen hugging Kohli, who was seen tearing up after Glenn Maxwell was seen scoring the winning runs for Australia.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 11:03 PM IST
article-image

After Australia handed over a heartbreaking defeat to India at the cricket World Cup final on Sunday, a photo of actress Anushka Sharma hugging her husband Virat Kohli surfaced on the internet, further adding to the pain of millions of Indians.

"This is painful," a user tweeted, sharing the photo of Anushka and Kohli.

Though India failed to lift the coveted World Cup, Kohli took home the Player Of The Tournament award for his swashbuckling performance throughout the World Cup 2023.

article-image

On Sunday too, he scored a crucial 54 against Australia, and millions of Indians grieved together when he was shown his way back to the pavilion by Australian captain, Pat Cummins.

As Kohli completed his half century, Anushka was seen giving him a standing ovation, with her mother next to her. Throughout the tournament, the actress was seen cheering for the power-hitter from the stands, and Kohli too did not miss a single opportunity to acknowledge her support.

As Team India was handed over defeat by Australia, Anushka was seen getting emotional in the stands, but nonetheless, she clapped for the tremendous effort of the players.

After quite some struggle, India managed to put up a target of 241 for Australia, only for the latter to breach the target within seven overs to spare. Australia won over India by 6 wickets and lifted the World Cup trophy for the record sixth time.

article-image
