Bread Pakode Ki Kasam, Kabhi Dhokha Nahi Doonga: Virat Kohli's Rehashed Dialogue From Anushka Sharma's Band Baaja Baaraat Goes Viral On Social Media

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, unquestionably among the most adored celebrity couples in popular media, mark their 6th wedding anniversary today. Well-wishers are showering them with greetings on social media, and the internet is brimming with congratulatory posts for Virushka.

It may also be noted that one of the reasons why the couple enjoys massive love and adulation, everywhere they go is because of their ability to keep it real and candid, without any artifice.

They aren't afraid to be themselves and goofy and videos of the public appearances together often bring a lot of hope and happiness for their fans

As they celebrate their special day, the social media is filled with a plethora of nostalgic photographs and videos capturing the couple's intimate family moments and widely publicized appearances, creating a buzz.

In such instances, a past video of the couple's joint participation in a promotional event for a brand is gaining traction on social media and becoming a viral sensation.

Anushka and Virat were seen in attendance for a brand event that they both promote. Anushka and Virat were asked to enact a key scene from the former's famous 2010 hit Band Baaja Baaraat.

Anushka says, "pyar vyapar ki jodi kabhi nahi baithi. Na bhai, main toh single hi best hoon" (Love and business do not go hand-in-hand. No friend, I'm best being alone). To which, Virat carefully thinks it over before quipping, "Business kar le mere saath. Bread pakode ki kasam, kabhi dhokha nahi dunga" (Do business with me. I swear upon Break Pakora, I will never cheat you)

Although the mentioned video had gone viral in May 2023 during the event, fans are now revisiting and sharing clips even more fervently today as Virushka celebrate a remarkable milestone together.

THE VIRUSHKA LOVE STORY

Anushka and Virat supposedly met for the first time in 2013 during a television commercial shoot, sparking a love that endured despite relentless media and public attention. They sealed their commitment by exchanging vows at an ancient villa in Tuscany, Italy. The two are now proud parents to their baby girl Vamika, whom they welcomed on January 11, 2021.