 Bread Pakode Ki Kasam, Kabhi Dhokha Nahi Doonga: Virat Kohli's Rehashed Dialogue From Anushka Sharma's Band Baaja Baaraat Goes Viral On Social Media
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBread Pakode Ki Kasam, Kabhi Dhokha Nahi Doonga: Virat Kohli's Rehashed Dialogue From Anushka Sharma's Band Baaja Baaraat Goes Viral On Social Media

Bread Pakode Ki Kasam, Kabhi Dhokha Nahi Doonga: Virat Kohli's Rehashed Dialogue From Anushka Sharma's Band Baaja Baaraat Goes Viral On Social Media

The couple, who got married on December 11, 2017 in Italy, celebrate 6 years of togetherness

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
article-image

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, unquestionably among the most adored celebrity couples in popular media, mark their 6th wedding anniversary today. Well-wishers are showering them with greetings on social media, and the internet is brimming with congratulatory posts for Virushka.

It may also be noted that one of the reasons why the couple enjoys massive love and adulation, everywhere they go is because of their ability to keep it real and candid, without any artifice.

They aren't afraid to be themselves and goofy and videos of the public appearances together often bring a lot of hope and happiness for their fans

Read Also
Once Trolled For Bringing Bad Luck, Fans Still Doubt Anushka Sharma As Virat's Strength
article-image

As they celebrate their special day, the social media is filled with a plethora of nostalgic photographs and videos capturing the couple's intimate family moments and widely publicized appearances, creating a buzz.

In such instances, a past video of the couple's joint participation in a promotional event for a brand is gaining traction on social media and becoming a viral sensation.

Anushka and Virat were seen in attendance for a brand event that they both promote. Anushka and Virat were asked to enact a key scene from the former's famous 2010 hit Band Baaja Baaraat.

Anushka says, "pyar vyapar ki jodi kabhi nahi baithi. Na bhai, main toh single hi best hoon" (Love and business do not go hand-in-hand. No friend, I'm best being alone). To which, Virat carefully thinks it over before quipping, "Business kar le mere saath. Bread pakode ki kasam, kabhi dhokha nahi dunga" (Do business with me. I swear upon Break Pakora, I will never cheat you)

Although the mentioned video had gone viral in May 2023 during the event, fans are now revisiting and sharing clips even more fervently today as Virushka celebrate a remarkable milestone together.

THE VIRUSHKA LOVE STORY

Anushka and Virat supposedly met for the first time in 2013 during a television commercial shoot, sparking a love that endured despite relentless media and public attention. They sealed their commitment by exchanging vows at an ancient villa in Tuscany, Italy. The two are now proud parents to their baby girl Vamika, whom they welcomed on January 11, 2021.

Read Also
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Spotted Holidaying In London With Daughter Vamika; Video Goes Viral
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Croons Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om Song; Video Goes Viral

Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Croons Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om Song; Video Goes Viral

Bread Pakode Ki Kasam, Kabhi Dhokha Nahi Doonga: Virat Kohli's Rehashed Dialogue From Anushka...

Bread Pakode Ki Kasam, Kabhi Dhokha Nahi Doonga: Virat Kohli's Rehashed Dialogue From Anushka...

Shanaya Kapoor Shows How To Style Ivory White Sequined Saree The Gen-Z Way

Shanaya Kapoor Shows How To Style Ivory White Sequined Saree The Gen-Z Way

Madras HC SLAMS Mansoor Ali Khan For Filing Defamation Suit Against Trisha: 'She Should Have Lodged...

Madras HC SLAMS Mansoor Ali Khan For Filing Defamation Suit Against Trisha: 'She Should Have Lodged...

Best Of 2023: Celebs Who Married This Year - From Randeep-Lin To Parineeti-Raghav

Best Of 2023: Celebs Who Married This Year - From Randeep-Lin To Parineeti-Raghav