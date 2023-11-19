Beyond the Scoreboard: Anushka Sharma's Unseen Role In Virat Kohli's Cricket Journey

The adage goes: ‘Behind every successful man, there is a strong woman’. But it has taken centuries for women to prove their strength and importance in men’s lives. Despite all the remarkable achievements, women in India still face significant challenges. And seldom do they get the credit of being the pillar of strength behind their man. A case in point is Virat Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma, who has repeatedly been trolled for being bad luck to her husband and is now being denied any credit for his achievement, though the actor hasn’t asked for any.

While the nation is celebrating India’s grand victory in the semi-finals of the World Cup and Virat’s exemplary performance marking the 50th century in ODI format, his wife, an accomplished actor is again on the radar of trollers. It seems the men in our country do not want to give any credit to a woman in a man’s file.

Do women only belong in kitchens?

Natasha Ramarathnam, an X (formerly known as Twitter) user on Wednesday congratulated Anushka for Virat’s milestone victory. She wrote, “Congratulations, Anushka Sharma, on your husband’s monumental achievement. (sic).” It seems the tweet didn’t go down well with the majority of men on social media and declined to give any credit to Anushka for Virat’s victory. “There’s no identity of Anushka Sharma. Her only identity is that she is Virat Kohli’s wife. A husband is not introduced by being a husband of any woman. (sic),” a user wrote.

Some users also pointed out Mohammed Shami’s achievements and his ongoing divorce case with his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan. It is to say how Shammi’s wife has no role in his success and how she has played a ‘bad woman’ in his life. Some users also said that women should only be in kitchens and wishing a woman for a man’s victory is feminism. “Congratulating wife for husband’s victory looks very feminist. It can be implied she can’t have her own victory. (sic),” a user wrote.

The X is abuzz since the tweet has gone viral. One wonders why women in India still have to prove themselves and why their individual achievements are brushed under the carpet. Despite being one of the leading actresses of Bollywood, Anushka’s achievements have been neglected by Indians, let alone giving her credit for Virat’s victories. Anushka was blamed and abused when Virat failed to perform in the past by Virat’s fans and cricket lovers.

Patriarchal mindset needs to change

Surprisingly, both have to explain themselves to those faceless trollers on the internet. According to Parched actor Tannishtha Chatterjee, it is all about the mindset of men and the way they see women. “It shows when men think about women. Men think they can write anything on the internet and get away with that. We say the society has become progressive and modern but, unfortunately, men still look down upon women,” Chatterjee said.

Author and painter Era Tak believes male ego is dominating their thoughts and they fail to give credit to a woman. “Women should be free from the patriarchal net. They sacrifice their dreams to let the man live his, but still, women won’t get the credit. Anushka and

Virat both are accomplished individuals in their fields and saying that she has no achievements of her own, shows how unaware the person is,” the author said.

Noted poet and the founder of Chair Poetry Evenings in Kolkata, Sonnet Mondal thinks that education and values are missing in many men. “There’s no limit on social media when it comes to expressing opinions. Everyone is passing judgment and women become a soft target. Demeaning a woman just because she is associated with some famous person is not right. Men need to think beyond their self-ego and patriarchal attitude,” Mondal said.

