Anushka Sharma To Welcome 2nd Child With Virat Kohli In London? Harsh Goenka's Cryptic Post Suggests So

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are reportedly expecting their second child. While the couple has not made an official announcement regarding the pregnancy yet, media reports claim that they recently jetted abroad as the actress was facing some health problems.

It is now being speculated that Anushka will give birth to her second child in London. Yes, you read that right. This comes after industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a cryptic note on his official X account. Without mentioning any names, he wrote that a cricketer and film star's baby will be born in London soon.

His post read, "A new baby is to be born in the next few days! Hope the baby takes India to great heights like the greatest cricketing father. Or will it follow the mother and be a film star?"

He also added "#MadeInIndia #ToBeBornInLondon" along with his post, raising speculations about the location of the baby's birth.

A new baby is to be born in the next few days! Hope the baby takes India to great heights like the greatest cricketing father. Or will it follow the mother and be a film star? #MadeInIndia #ToBeBornInLondon — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 13, 2024

Soon after he shared the post, netizens speculated that he is talking about Virat and Anushka. A user commented, "I never knew you are such a big Virat Kohli fan."

Another wrote, "Your tweet (hoping that it is based on facts than speculation) is making me feel relaxed about my favorite cricketer's present situation. Thank you."

"Just waiting for Virat to be doing what he does best : playing cricket ! It isn’t the same without him," wrote another user.

"O sir I know you are big fan of kohli But kohli requested not to speculate anything Please," a fan commented.

A few days back, former South Africa batter AB de Villiers issued an apology for spreading false information about Virat and Anushka. Earlier this month, de Villiers informed his followers that the second child of Virat and Anushka was on the way, thus the reason behind former India captain's withdrawal from initial two Tests of the five-match series against England.

However, he took a U-turn and said that he did a mistake by spreading disinformation, adding that he didn't know what's happening in his former RCB teammate's life.

Virat and Anushka are one of the most loved celebrity couples. They tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in January 2021. They named their little one Vamika.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will next be seen in the film Chakda Xpress which is all set to release on Netflix. The official release date of the film has not been announced yet. According to reports, the film is currently in the post-production stage. It is based on the life and times of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.