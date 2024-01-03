PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy Glow Is Unmissable As She Enjoys IND vs SA 2nd Test With Athiya Shetty In Cape Town

Actresses Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty on Wednesday added some Bollywood touch to the ongoing 2nd Test match between India and South Africa in Cape Town.

Several images surfaced online in which Anushka, wife of cricketer Virat Kohli, can be seen indulging in a conversation with Athiya, who is the wife of wicketkeeper KL Rahul, while being seated in stands.

After suffering an innings defeat in the first Test, all eyes were on how Rohit Sharma and co make a comeback in the second Test.

Mohammed Siraj produced a spell for the ages as he took a six-wicket haul and his spell was the main reason behind India bowling out South Africa for just 55 in the first innings of the ongoing second Test at Newlands, Cape Town.

India got off to a quickfire start as Rohit Sharma played a knock of 39 runs, however, he was sent back to the pavilion by Nandre Burger.

Rohit's dismissal paved the way for South Africa to make a comeback. Virat Kohli also chipped in with a knock of 46 runs, however, Lungi Ngidi's three wickets in one over changed the complexion of the game and India's lead was restricted to a reasonable total.