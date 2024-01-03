 PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy Glow Is Unmissable As She Enjoys IND vs SA 2nd Test With Athiya Shetty In Cape Town
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPHOTOS: Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy Glow Is Unmissable As She Enjoys IND vs SA 2nd Test With Athiya Shetty In Cape Town

PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy Glow Is Unmissable As She Enjoys IND vs SA 2nd Test With Athiya Shetty In Cape Town

Several images surfaced online in which Anushka Sharma can be seen indulging in a conversation with Athiya Shetty.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 08:08 PM IST
article-image

Actresses Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty on Wednesday added some Bollywood touch to the ongoing 2nd Test match between India and South Africa in Cape Town.

Several images surfaced online in which Anushka, wife of cricketer Virat Kohli, can be seen indulging in a conversation with Athiya, who is the wife of wicketkeeper KL Rahul, while being seated in stands.

Read Also
Inside Photos Of Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Fun-Filled 6th Wedding Anniversary
article-image
Read Also
'My Numero Uno': Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Twin In Black At 6th Wedding Anniversary Party (PHOTOS)
article-image

After suffering an innings defeat in the first Test, all eyes were on how Rohit Sharma and co make a comeback in the second Test.

Mohammed Siraj produced a spell for the ages as he took a six-wicket haul and his spell was the main reason behind India bowling out South Africa for just 55 in the first innings of the ongoing second Test at Newlands, Cape Town.

Read Also
SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Anushka Sharma Reaches South Africa To Cheer For Virat Kohli Ahead Of Cape Town...
article-image

India got off to a quickfire start as Rohit Sharma played a knock of 39 runs, however, he was sent back to the pavilion by Nandre Burger.

Rohit's dismissal paved the way for South Africa to make a comeback. Virat Kohli also chipped in with a knock of 46 runs, however, Lungi Ngidi's three wickets in one over changed the complexion of the game and India's lead was restricted to a reasonable total. 

Read Also
VIDEO: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Return To Mumbai With Vamika After India Loses World Cup Final
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Jewellery Worth ₹6 Lakh Stolen From Actress Neha Pendse's Bandra Home, Servant Arrested By...

Mumbai: Jewellery Worth ₹6 Lakh Stolen From Actress Neha Pendse's Bandra Home, Servant Arrested By...

Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Are Now Officially Married! First Visuals Surface

Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Are Now Officially Married! First Visuals Surface

Kohrra, Paatal Lok Writer-Director Sudip Sharma Expresses Displeasure Over Watching Animal, Says "I...

Kohrra, Paatal Lok Writer-Director Sudip Sharma Expresses Displeasure Over Watching Animal, Says

Pulkit Samrat Surprises GF Kriti Kharbanda With Tabla Performance, Leaves Actress In Awe (WATCH)

Pulkit Samrat Surprises GF Kriti Kharbanda With Tabla Performance, Leaves Actress In Awe (WATCH)

PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy Glow Is Unmissable As She Enjoys IND vs SA 2nd Test With Athiya...

PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy Glow Is Unmissable As She Enjoys IND vs SA 2nd Test With Athiya...