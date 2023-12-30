SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Anushka Sharma Reaches South Africa To Cheer For Virat Kohli Ahead Of Cape Town Fixture

Anushka Sharma reaches South Africa. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma has touched down South Africa as a few photos of her went viral on social media. With Kohli set to play the 2nd Test against the Proteas at Newlands in Cape Town, Anushka Sharma should likely be present at the venue to watch her husband grace the game.

Anushka was present in almost all of India's matches during the 2023 World Cup, including the final and semi-final. The 35-year-old Bollywood actress cheered animatedly when Kohli picked up a rare ODI wicket during the match against the Netherlands in Bengaluru. Simultaneously, she embraced Kohli after India's heartbreaking defeat in the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad.