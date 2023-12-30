 SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Anushka Sharma Reaches South Africa To Cheer For Virat Kohli Ahead Of Cape Town Fixture
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSA vs IND, 2nd Test: Anushka Sharma Reaches South Africa To Cheer For Virat Kohli Ahead Of Cape Town Fixture

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Anushka Sharma Reaches South Africa To Cheer For Virat Kohli Ahead Of Cape Town Fixture

Photos of Anushka Sharma having reached South Africa went viral to support Virat Kohli ahead of 2nd Test.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
Anushka Sharma reaches South Africa. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma has touched down South Africa as a few photos of her went viral on social media. With Kohli set to play the 2nd Test against the Proteas at Newlands in Cape Town, Anushka Sharma should likely be present at the venue to watch her husband grace the game.

Anushka was present in almost all of India's matches during the 2023 World Cup, including the final and semi-final. The 35-year-old Bollywood actress cheered animatedly when Kohli picked up a rare ODI wicket during the match against the Netherlands in Bengaluru. Simultaneously, she embraced Kohli after India's heartbreaking defeat in the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Anushka Sharma Reaches South Africa To Cheer For Virat Kohli Ahead Of Cape Town...

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Anushka Sharma Reaches South Africa To Cheer For Virat Kohli Ahead Of Cape Town...

From Usman Khawaja To Ravindra Jadeja: FPJ Picks The Best Test Team Of 2023

From Usman Khawaja To Ravindra Jadeja: FPJ Picks The Best Test Team Of 2023

'Still Don't Have A Better Batter than Pujara in Test Cricket': Harbhajan Singh Slams Selectors...

'Still Don't Have A Better Batter than Pujara in Test Cricket': Harbhajan Singh Slams Selectors...

Nepal Court Indicts Sandeep Lamichhane Guilty For Raping A Minor Girl

Nepal Court Indicts Sandeep Lamichhane Guilty For Raping A Minor Girl

Wanindu Hasaranga To Be Appointed As Sri Lanka T20I Captain, Claims Report

Wanindu Hasaranga To Be Appointed As Sri Lanka T20I Captain, Claims Report