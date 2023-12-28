 SA vs IND, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Amasses 2000 Runs In A Calendar Year For 7th Time To Shatter Kumar Sangakkara’s World Record
Virat Kohli achieved this feat during India's second innings batting on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at Centurion.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli has added another feather to his cap in the ongoing first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, December 28.

Kohli has shattered former Sri Lanka batter Kumar Sangakkara's record for scoring the most 2000 international runs in a calendar year. The 35-year-old achieved 2000 runs in a calendar for a record seventh time in his illustrious, surpassing Sangakkara's six times to achieving the feat.

Most 2000 runs in a calendar year

Virat Kohli - 7*

Kumar Sangakkara - 6

Mahela Jayawardene - 5

Sachin Tendulkar - 5

Jacques Kallis - 4

Kohli first achieved the feat of completing 2000 international runs in a calendar year was in 2012, becoming the sixth Indian batter to do so. Therefore, former India captain did it five more times in 2014, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019 before accomplishing similar milestone in 2023.

Virat Kohli currently holds the record for the most international runs by an Indian batter in a calendar year, aggregating 2818 runs, including 11 centuries and 10 half-centuries, at an average of 68.73 in 46 matches in 2017.

