 IND vs SA, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli Signs Young Fan's RCB Jersey Before Day 2's Play; Watch
Virat Kohli made a young fan's day at Centurion by signing his RCB jersey before day 2 of the 1st Test at Centurion.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli signs a young fan's jersey. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli made a young fan's day before day 2 of the opening Test against South Africa at the Supersport Park in Centurion. In a video published by Star Sports, the 35-year-old right-handed batter signed a Royal Challengers Bangalore's jersey for a South African fan, leaving the netizens in awe.

With Kohli being one of the most popular sportsperson from the sport, he enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. After signing the jersey for the young spectacled fan, he also clicked the picture with him and famous commentator Mark Nicholas.

