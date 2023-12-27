IND vs SA, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli Signs Young Fan's RCB Jersey Before Day 2's Play; Watch

Virat Kohli signs a young fan's jersey. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli made a young fan's day before day 2 of the opening Test against South Africa at the Supersport Park in Centurion. In a video published by Star Sports, the 35-year-old right-handed batter signed a Royal Challengers Bangalore's jersey for a South African fan, leaving the netizens in awe.

With Kohli being one of the most popular sportsperson from the sport, he enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. After signing the jersey for the young spectacled fan, he also clicked the picture with him and famous commentator Mark Nicholas.