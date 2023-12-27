Watch: Fan Takes One-Handed Catch As KL Rahul Hits Massive Six To Reach 8th Test Hundred At Centurion

KL Rahul played a knock for the ages to help India post a decent total in their first innings of the 1st Test against South Africa in Centurion on Wednesday.

Rahul was batting on 89 with Mohammed Siraj in the middle as India were 8 down for 232 when the Karnataka batter smashed a massive six against Kagiso Rabada to get into the nervous 90s.

Rahul's fourth and final six meanwhile, was caught brilliantly in the crowd by a fan in the grass stand stand.

The fan stuck out his left hand to catch the ball as soon as he saw it landing towards him.

And the ball stuck in his hand as Rahul raised his arms and bat to celebrate one of the best centuries ever scored by an Indian batter in an overseas Test.

But soon after this shot, Siraj got out to Gerald Coetzee on the first ball of the next over which left Rahul just 5 runs away from his century. Prasidh Krishna joined the action and managed to run on a bye thanks to Rahul's quick thinking.

Rahul gets to his hundred with a SIX

Rahul then smashed another six to get to his hundred and celebrated by raising his arms and bat towards the Indian dressing room, which stood up to applaud a potentially match-winning knock from the wicketkeeper-batter.

It was his 8th Test hundred and second in succession in a Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park after the 123 he scored here on the 2021 tour of South Africa.

Rahul however, could not convert his knock into a daddy hundred and was the last Indian to be dismissed in the first innings on 101.

His 137-ball knock included 14 fours and 4 towering sixes which helped India reach 245 in 67.4 overs after being asked to bat first by Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma at the toss.