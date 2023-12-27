'Sankatmochan KL Rahul': Irfan Pathan, Fans Hail India Batter's Gritty 101 vs South Africa At Centurion

Team India keeper-batter KL Rahul has given the tourists a competitive 1st innings total on day 2 in the opening Test of the series against South Africa at Centurion. The right-handed batter reached the magical three-figure mark with a massive six over the mid-wicket region and drew enormous praises from the former cricketers and the netizens, given his 2nd ton at the venue.
Rahul resumed on day 2 at 70, standing tall on the opening day on a spiteful Centurion track as only 59 overs were possible. The visitors found themselves in a spot of bother after Kagiso Rabada got the better of Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli in the space of few overs after lunch.
Rahul first shared a partnership of 43 with Shardul Thakur, followed by another 27 with Jasprit Bumrah. However, Mohammed Siraj equally survived well, helping Rahul add 47 off 64 deliveries. Rahul got to his 8th Test century with a maximum off Gerald Coetzee, who sent down a length delivery. An over later, left-arm seamer Shane Burger got his 3rd wicket, bringing the ball in sharply to beat the defences of KL Rahul, who had to walk back for 101, propelling India to 245.
Here's how netizens reacted to KL Rahul's gritty hundred against the Proteas:
Mohammed Siraj gets the early breakthrough for Team India:
With favourable conditions on offer, it was always going to be hard work for the South African batters. With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj taking the new ball, the latter struck to remove Aiden Markram in his very 2nd over of the innings for 5.
South Africa remains the final frontier for India as they are yet to win a Test series in the rainbow nation.