'Sankatmochan KL Rahul': Irfan Pathan, Fans Hail India Batter's Gritty 101 vs South Africa At Centurion

Team India keeper-batter KL Rahul has given the tourists a competitive 1st innings total on day 2 in the opening Test of the series against South Africa at Centurion. The right-handed batter reached the magical three-figure mark with a massive six over the mid-wicket region and drew enormous praises from the former cricketers and the netizens, given his 2nd ton at the venue.

Rahul resumed on day 2 at 70, standing tall on the opening day on a spiteful Centurion track as only 59 overs were possible. The visitors found themselves in a spot of bother after Kagiso Rabada got the better of Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli in the space of few overs after lunch.

Rahul first shared a partnership of 43 with Shardul Thakur, followed by another 27 with Jasprit Bumrah. However, Mohammed Siraj equally survived well, helping Rahul add 47 off 64 deliveries. Rahul got to his 8th Test century with a maximum off Gerald Coetzee, who sent down a length delivery. An over later, left-arm seamer Shane Burger got his 3rd wicket, bringing the ball in sharply to beat the defences of KL Rahul, who had to walk back for 101, propelling India to 245.

Here's how netizens reacted to KL Rahul's gritty hundred against the Proteas:

What a gutsy innings by KL Rahul.



Stepped up when the chips were down.pic.twitter.com/YvLq4YwNeB — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) December 26, 2023

A century that KL Rahul will be extremely proud of. Everyone goes through ups and downs but this young man, as some of us have been saying for a while, is a very rare talent. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 27, 2023

Gutsy knock in challenging conditions. The discipline and shot selection absolutely spot on 👌🏽Really liked how late he played and when he played his shots there were no half measures. Well played @klrahul 👏🏽 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/9JXu1J2Bie — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 27, 2023

KL RAHUL - Definition of comeback 🤙 pic.twitter.com/nu3Cf8ENsC — SPORTSPICKS (@thesportspicks) December 27, 2023

Believe me or not but kl Rahul is the greatest player of India after king Kohli.🔥



He deserves a lot more hypes. Proud of my second favourite player ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S4OmweHKpq — Pallab🇮🇳 (@Pallab200205) December 27, 2023

Boxing Day test man.

2021 and 2023 boxing Day tests lo centuries in Centurion — Hemanth Kandula 🇮🇳 (@im_hemanth_45) December 27, 2023

In World Cup match KL Rahul helped Virat to complete his century.



Now Virat appreciating KL Rahul for his crucial knock of 101.



Great bond🤝 pic.twitter.com/9e522sqBEB — SHOUNAK 🇮🇳 (@Shounak_72_) December 27, 2023

What an Innings by KL Rahul. This inning will help his confidence... Rahul is back !! #IndvsSA — Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) December 27, 2023

What a hundred by KL Rahul. We have seen grit, patience, focus, attack, survival, everything in this innings. For sure Indian fans and Rahul will remember this knock for a long time.



This is an inspirational knock from this highly courageous player.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/vUY0WarfX8 — Ahmer Najeeb Satti (@AhmerNajeeb) December 27, 2023

One of the finest overseas Test 💯 by an Indian batter I have ever seen... Take a bow @klrahul 🙌



A 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ to be remembered for tremendous application, resilience, class and exquisite strokeplay under severe crisis! Breathtaking innings man! 🏏🔥#INDvsSA #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/AOAcUvI6Vg — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) December 27, 2023

Mohammed Siraj gets the early breakthrough for Team India:

With favourable conditions on offer, it was always going to be hard work for the South African batters. With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj taking the new ball, the latter struck to remove Aiden Markram in his very 2nd over of the innings for 5.

South Africa remains the final frontier for India as they are yet to win a Test series in the rainbow nation.