SA vs IND, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Surpasses Rohit Sharma To Become Team India's Highest Run-Getter In WTC

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 27, 2023
Ravichandran Ashwin has also stood up with the bat for India on numerous occasions and has 832 runs in his 30th WTC match. His only ton in WTC came against England in 2021.
Shubman Gill has struggled ever since he moved to No.3, but still has 968 runs under his belt in his 19th Test. Having mustered 2 centuries already, more will be expected in the coming years.
Mayank Agarwal remains out of favour, but is one of the top run-scorers for India in WTC history. Agarwal has mustered 1293 runs in 12 Tests, averaging a healthy 39.18 with 4 centuries.
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has hammered 1319 runs in 26 Tests, averaging 42.54. The Saurashtra cricketer has also mustered a couple of tons.
Despite not playing Tests for nearly a year now, Rishabh Pant remains at No.5 in this list. The keeper-batter has made 1575 runs in 24 Tests at 41.44 alongside 3 centuries.
Former vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane remains at No.4 with 1589 runs in 29 matches, averaging 34.54. He has also mustered 3 hundreds.
Cheteshwar Pujara has been one of India's best batters and has accumulated 1769 runs in 35 matches. However, he averages only 29.98 and has managed only 1 ton.
With 2097 runs in his 26th Test of WTC history, Rohit Sharma remains at No.2. The right-hander has maintained an average of 52.42 with 7 centuries.
Virat Kohli went past Rohit Sharma on day 1 of the 1st Test against South Africa to become India's highest run-getter in WTC. Kohli has amassed 2101 runs in his 35th WTC match.
