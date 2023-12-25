IND vs SA, 1st Test: Team India's Probable XI At Centurion

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 25, 2023
Skipper Rohit Sharma will open the innings as he aims to break India's drought in South Africa. It will also be Rohit's 1st Test as captain in South Africa.
Yashasvi Jaiswal enjoyed a stellar debut in the West Indies, scoring 171 and finished with 266 runs in 2 Tests. Jaiswal looks set to open with Rohit Sharma.
Shubman Gill averages only 32.20 in 18 Tests thus far and struggled at No.3 in the West Indies. However, with Cheteshwar Pujara absent, India are likely to give him one more opportunity.
Virat Kohli is arguably the backbone of this Test batting unit and the most experienced amongst all. Kohli is also the only batter in the current squad to average over 50 in Tests in South Africa.
Shreyas Iyer will return to the Test team and is likely to bat at No.5. The right-hander averages a healthy 44.40 in 10 Tests with 666 Tests.
KL Rahul will keep wickets for the first time in his Test career and is likely to bat at No.6. Rahul also has a decent Test record, averaging 33.44 in 47 Tests.
Ravindra Jadeja is likely to be the lone spinner in the line-up and averages 24.07 with the ball. Jadeja also has excellent numbers with the bat, scoring 2804 runs in 67 matches at 36.41.
Shardul Thakur could play as one of the seamers in the line-up. Thakur took a memorable seven-wicket haul in Johannesburg in the 2021-22 leg, albeit in a losing cause.
Jasprit Bumrah is all set to play his 1st Test since July 2022. The right-arm speedster is a highly lethal with the new ball and is a bona fide wicket-taker across formats
Mohammed Siraj is likely to share the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah and has led India's attack for some time now. Siraj has taken 59 wickets in 21 Tests at 30.23.
Like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar also made his Test debut in the West Indies this year. He played only 1 Test in the Caribbean, taking 2 wickets. The right-arm seamer is likely to play as the 4th seamer.
