Stuart Broad To Quinton de Kock: Cricketers Who Announced Their Retirement In 2023

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 24, 2023
Australian all-rounder Dan Christian retired from all forms of cricket after BBL 2022-23. Christian played in 20 ODIs and 23 T20Is after debuting in 2010.
(Credits: Twitter)
Proteas all-rounder Dwaine Pretorious surprised the cricketing fraternity by retiring from internationals in January 2023. Pretorious reasoned that he wants to shift his focus to T20 cricket.
(Credits: Twitter)
Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq retired from ODIs following the 2023 World Cup. He had a promising tournament, taking 8 wickets in as many matches and played 15 in total.
(Credits: Twitter)
Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad bid farewell to his playing career after the 2023 Ashes series. Broad retired with a staggering 604 Test wickets under his belt.
(Credits: Twitter)
Alex Hales ended his international career in August 2023 aged 34 with immediate effect. A year ago, Hales returned to international cricket a year earlier and played a vital role in England's T20 World Cup win.
(Credits: Twitter)
Australian women's cricketer Meg Lanning quit international cricket in November 2023 after leading the nation for 13 years. She retired as a seven-time World Cup-winner and a Commonwealth gold medalist.
(Credits: Twitter)
Moeen Ali retired from Tests in September 2021, but returned this year for the Ashes. The all-rounder played a critical role in helping England draw the series and retired from the format for once and for all.
(Credits: Twitter)
Former South African captain Dean Elgar has been a rock of the Test team for a decade now. However, he will retire from the format after the Test series against India.
(Credits: Twitter)
Star Australian opener David Warner has hinted at retiring from Tests after the series against Pakistan. He could also retire from all international cricket after T20 World Cup 2024.
(Credits: Twitter)
England left-arm David Willey retired from international cricket after the 2023 World Cup. Willey reasoned in an interview that the lack of central contract from ECB forced that decision.
(Credits: Twitter)
Quinton de Kock quit 50-over international cricket after the 2023 World Cup, but had a stellar tournament, mustering 594 runs. Having given up Tests in late 2021, he will be representing South Africa only in T20Is.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!