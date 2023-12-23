From Yashasvi Jaiswal To Shreyanka Patil: Indian Cricketers To Make International Debut In 2023

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 23, 2023
Following his impressive performances in IPL & domestic, Yashasvi Jaiswal made his arrival in international scene with his maiden Test century in his first Test against West Indies
Credits: Twitter
Sai Sudharsan made his international debut in 1st ODI against South Africa. He scored two consecutive half-centuries in his debut ODI series
Credits: Twitter
Mukesh Kumar made his India debut in the second Test against West Indies and scalped two wickets in the 1st innings
Credits: Twitter
Sai Kishore donned the Indian jersey for the first time against Nepal at 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou
Credits: Twitter
Rinku Singh made his international debut for Team India in a T20I match against Ireland. Since then, he has performed well
Credits: Twitter
Tilak Varma made his Indian debut in a T20I match against West Indies in August this year
Credits: Twitter
The 21-year-old Karnataka cricketer Shreyanka Patil made India women debut in first T20I against England and took 2/44 in 4 overs
Credits: Twitter
Minnu Mani (left) receive her maiden international cap for Women in Blue for 1st T20I vs Bangladesh and scalped a wicket off 21 runs in 3 overs
Credits: Twitter
Kanika Ahuja made her international for India women against Malaysia at 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou
Credits: Twitter
Rajat Patidar made his international debut for Team India in 3rd ODI against South Africa
Credits: Twitter
Saika Ishaque made her international debut in the Indian jersey in a T20I match against England women in December this year