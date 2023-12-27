SA vs IND, 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: KL Rahul, Bowlers Key For India As Rain Delays Start In Centurion

Live Updates:

Rain delays start of play once again in Centurion. There is a slight drizzle in the air although, the Indian players are warming up on the field despite the conditions. The pitch area remains under covers.

SA vs IND, 1st Test Day 2 Preview

The weather in Centurion will once again be in the spotlight as India resume their first innings on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park.

The visitors put on a fight on the opening day thanks to gritty knocks from KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer to reach 208 for 8 before rain forced early stumps on Tuesday.

Rain to play spoilsport again

Constant showers are expected to disrupt the match throughout the day once again on Wednesday.

India were in a spot of bother at 24 for 3 due to the brilliant opening spells from Kagiso Rabada and Nandre Burger, before Kohli and Iyer steadied the ship with their 67-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

But both batters couldn't convert their starts into big scores and got out for 38 and 31 respectively.

Rahul comes to India's rescue at Centurion again

It was then left to Rahul to bat with the lower middle-order and the tail to take India past the 200-run mark. A score of around 250 should be competitive enough for India to have an edge in this Test as batting will be difficult even for the hosts due to the the pitch and weather conditions.

Rahul had scored a century at the same venue in the Boxing Day Test against the Proteas in 2021 and needs just 30 runs more to repeat history when he comes out to bat with Mohammed Siraj, who is yet to open his account.