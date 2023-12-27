SA vs IND, 1st Test Day 2: Virat Kohli Changes The Bails For Luck, Jasprit Bumrah Strikes 2 Balls Later; WATCH

Most players in international cricket believe in superstitions and it often works for them as well. One such incident was witnessed on Day 2 of the first Test between South Africa and India when Virat Kohli was seen changing the bails to bring some luck for his team.

Indian bowlers were going through a wicketless phase during Dean Elgar and Tony de Zorzi's second-wicket partnership worth 93 runs before Kohli worked his magic on the field and Jasprit Bumrah delivered.

Kohli's superstition works for Team India

Zorzi, who was batting on 28, got a peach off a delivery from Bumrah which seamed away from the left-handed batter after pitching on off-stump. The ball took a health outside-edge off the bat and carried at a comfortable height to Yashasvi Jaiswal at third slip.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Just two ball before the wicket, the cameraman caught Virat Kohli near the stumps at the non-striker's end. Kohli was seen changing the bails the other way around just for some luck to turn India's way.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bumrah strikes to leave South Africa in trouble

This happened after the end of the 29th over in which Bumrah sent back Zorzi off the last ball to leave South Africa in a spot of bother at 104 for 2.

Bumrah struck once again soon after as he got Keegan Petersen (2) to inside-edge a short delivery outside off-stump which hit the poles.

The Proteas score at the time was 113 for 3 with Dean Elgar batting on 71 after which drinks were called on the field.

The hosts are still 132 runs behind India's first innings score of 245 which they achieved thanks to a brilliant knock of 101 from wicketkeeper KL Rahul. Kagiso Rabada bagged a five-wicket haul while debutant Nandre Burger got three scalps for South Africa.