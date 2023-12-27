'With Success?': Stuart Broad Reacts As Virat Kohli's Bail Switch Trick Works In India's Favour vs SA

Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad was one of the first ones to take notice of Virat Kohli's bail switch trick worked wonders for Team India on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa on Wednesday.

Broad had done the same during an Ashes Test earlier this year against Australia at The Oval when he switched the bails after which Mark Wood struck with Marnus Labuschagne's wicket in the second Test.

Kohli tried something similar to bring some luck for his team and was rewarded just two balls later as Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in quick succession to bring India right back in the game.

Kohli swapped the bails at the non-striker's end during Dean Elgar and Tony de Zorzi's second-wicket partnership in the second session.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The bowlers were finding it difficult to break through until Kohli's magic turned the tide in India's favour for a brief period as Jasprit Bumrah sent back Zorzi for 28 before removing Keegan Petersen for 5 in less than four overs during his second spell.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

See-saw battle in Centurion

India reduced South Africa to 113 for 3 after the two quick dismissals but Elgar steadied the ship along with David Bedingham with their fourth-wicket stand worth over 70 runs.

Elgar brought up his 14th Test hundred and is still going strong in the middle. The Proteas now trail India by less than 60 runs after bowling out the visitors for 245 in the first innings.