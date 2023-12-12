Inside Photos Of Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Fun-Filled 6th Wedding Anniversary

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 12, 2023
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma having fun while celebrating their sixth year of their wedding anniversary
Credits: Instagram/Anushka Sharma
Kohli and Anushka in all smiles as they cut the cake to mark their sixth wedding anniversary
Credits: Instagram/Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose for a picture with their friends and closed ones
Credits: Instagram/Anushka Sharma
Kohli and Anushka pose as a happy couple on their wedding anniversary
Credits: Instagram/Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's photographer Joseph Radhik has shared the best picture from couple's wedding couple on X (formerly Twitter)
Credits: Twitter/Joseph Radhik
Collage of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding anniversary celebrations
Credits: Twitter/CricCrazyJohns
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot with each other on 11th December, 2017 in Italy's Tuscany
Credits: Twitter
In January 2021, the couple became parents to a baby girl Vamika
Credits: Instagram/Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are often considered one of the best couples in town for the support in each other's career
Credits: Instagram/Anushka Sharma